Breaking News : Anwar Ibrahim Announce To Contest In Gombak Against Azmin Ali – “I Have To Pick Areas Held By Traitors”

Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim has hinted that he will contest a seat held by one of the “traitors” to Pakatan Harapan in the coming 15th General Election.

“I have to pick areas held by traitors. This is a message that treachery in politics is not acceptable,” said the PKR president, who did not reveal which parliamentary seat he will contest

“There is a big possibility that I will contest seats of ‘traitors’,” said the Port Dickson MP during an event with Selangor and KL journalists at a hotel in PJ on Wednesday (Sept 28) night.

Anwar also said he contested in Port Dickson previously to improve the parliamentary seat in Negri Sembilan.

On Feb 2020, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali led an

exodus of 10 MPs in Feb 2020 in an event dubbed as the “Sheraton Move” that later saw the collapse of the former Pakatan Harapan government after merely 22 months.

Among the traitors that Anwar is believed to be referring to are Azmin, who is presently Gombak MP, Foreign Minister and Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu, who is also Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

On Monday (Sept 26), Anwar denied claims that he was going to contest the Ampang parliamentary seat, now held by former PKR veteran Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.