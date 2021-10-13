News

Breaking News : Anwar Ibrahim Gets Promoted To Minister Level With Amenities & Office Of A Minister Status

Anwar Ibrahim received his “promotion letter” today, granting minister-level status and amenities to the office of opposition leader, as agreed in the political pact between the prime minister and Pakatan Harapan.

DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook said Anwar was presented with the letter from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob before the second meeting of the steering committee for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides.

He said Ismail and Anwar were both at the meeting, which discussed several reform proposals contained in the MoU.

Loke said several constitutional amendments will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, but he gave no further details.

Ismail has previously said his administration would seek to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

Other proposed reforms that have been raised include a law to ban party-hopping, approval of an additional RM45 billion for the Covid-19 fund, and speeding up the implementation of Undi18 (the voting age of 18) and automatic voter registration.

Source : FMT

