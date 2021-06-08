News

Breaking News : Anwar To Meet Agong Tomorrow Morning – Hadi Awang , Mahathir & Muhyiddin Also Invited

Posted on

Similar to a few other political leaders, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also received an invitation for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

A party source told The Vibes that the Port Dickson MP will be meeting the king tomorrow morning.

“Yes, he (Anwar) is meeting the Agong tomorrow. I’m not quite sure what time, but I have been told it will be in the morning,” said the source.

Earlier, The Star reported that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has also received an invitation for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said a letter was sent to Hadi’s PAS office in Terengganu on June 4.

However, he did not disclose when the audience will take place.

Similarly, it was reported that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will also be granted an audience with the king on Thursday.

Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin told Bernama that, while the time has yet to be set, the Pejuang founder will have an audience with the king on Thursday.

Rumours are rife in political circles that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, will be meeting the Agong tomorrow morning before his political rival’s audience.

The Agong is said to be summoning major political party leaders to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

Source : The Vibes

READ ALSO  Iron Lady Rafidah Aziz Should Be Appointed As First Woman Higher Education Minister - Mazlee Malik is Incompetent & Indecisive
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =

Most Popular

38.2K
News

Dear Prime Minister, You Are Not Stupid, Only Inefficient

36.2K
News

Top Malaysian Politicians, Their Family Members & Associates Including Mirzan Mahathir Are Among Those Owning Secretive Offshore Companies In Singapore & The British Virgin Islands

28.0K
News

Shocking Images Showing Malaysian LRT Head-On Collision Crash As Passengers Being Flung Off Their Seats – 213 People Injured

26.4K
Malaysia

Israel : “We Can Destroy Malaysia Within One-Second” – When Malaysia Says Malaysian Army Ready To Send Troops To Aid Offended Muslims

20.3K
News

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah : We Need To Prepare For The Worst – Record high 7,289 Cases

20.0K
News

100 Malaysians Dead In 3 Days – It’s A Covid-19 War & We Never Ever Lost 100 Malaysians In 3 Days

15.4K
News

Tajuddin Rahman : There Is A Possibility Of UMNO Working Together With DAP To Create A Conducive Environment For The Country Development

15.2K
News

PKR Nurul Izzah Turns Her Back On DAP PSR Project : Urging Penang State Government To Cancel The Project To Protect The Environment & Fisherman Income

13.7K
News

How Control Of The Economy Corrupted UMNO : UMNO Leaders Own Massive Amounts Of Equity In Monopolistic Businesses Such As Banking, Insurance, Securities, Foreign Labour Import And Sand Mining Licences

13.5K
News

Tajuddin Threatens Chinese “Nak Kena Lempang” : “I Want To Warn Malaysian Chinese Not To Run & Complain When They’re Dissatistfied ”

To Top