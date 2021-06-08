Breaking News : Anwar To Meet Agong Tomorrow Morning – Hadi Awang , Mahathir & Muhyiddin Also Invited

Similar to a few other political leaders, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also received an invitation for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

A party source told The Vibes that the Port Dickson MP will be meeting the king tomorrow morning.

“Yes, he (Anwar) is meeting the Agong tomorrow. I’m not quite sure what time, but I have been told it will be in the morning,” said the source.

Earlier, The Star reported that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has also received an invitation for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said a letter was sent to Hadi’s PAS office in Terengganu on June 4.

However, he did not disclose when the audience will take place.

Similarly, it was reported that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will also be granted an audience with the king on Thursday.

Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin told Bernama that, while the time has yet to be set, the Pejuang founder will have an audience with the king on Thursday.

Rumours are rife in political circles that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, will be meeting the Agong tomorrow morning before his political rival’s audience.

The Agong is said to be summoning major political party leaders to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

Source : The Vibes