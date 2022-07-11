Breaking News : Azmin Ali To Be Appointed Deputy Prime Minister

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to appoint a deputy prime minister in a Cabinet reshuffle next week, according to a report.

Gombak MP Azmin Ali is poised to become the country’s next deputy prime minister, according to sources in Bersatu and Umno.

Utusan Malaysia said the deputy prime minister was expected to come from Bersatu, with Hamzah Zainudin and Azmin Ali among the candidates.

The daily reported that the reshuffle was still being negotiated to determine who would be kept or dropped, with an announcement expected next Wednesday after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

An official of Muhyiddin Yassin today confirmed an agreement that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would appoint a deputy prime minister from Bersatu, saying the deal had been witnessed by ministers from both that party and Umno.

Marzuki Mohamad, Muhyiddin’s senior private secretary-general during his time as prime minister, said the parties involved had agreed that the deal could not be made public.

“It was signed by Muhyiddin and the prime minister on Aug 17, 2021, and witnessed by a minister from Bersatu and another minister from Umno”

Ismail is also said to have met Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to discuss the matter, “particularly over the ministers and deputies from Bersatu”.

While both Azmin and Hamzah were being considered to be Ismail’s deputy, the source said Muhyiddin was more inclined towards Azmin.

Azmin is the senior minister for international trade and industry and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director.