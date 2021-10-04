News

Breaking News : Azmin Ali & Zuraida Kamaruddin Will Be Forming A New Political Party – The Party Has Already Been Named & Would Be Launched Soon

Posted on

The Ampang Member of Parliament also declined to shed light on the matter.

“Itu desas-desuslah (it’s just rumours),” she said when asked whether her answer on the matter was a denial.

The Industries, Plantations and Commodities minister told this to reporters after handing over Kenaf Grading Standard documents at the state National Kenaf and Tobacco Board headquarters here today.

Rumours began to spread on the social media that a new political party led by Azmin would be formed soon.

The party would recruit members from several states, including those from one of the east coast states.

It is learnt that the party has already been named and would be launched soon.

However, the online news portal also said that checks with its sources indicated that members for such a party were being recruited from Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN).

PKN was registered under the Registrar of Societies on June 16 last year, with Zuraida touting it at the time as a non-governmental organisation set up to aid with initiatives under her previous portfolio — the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Zuraida and Azmin are seen as close allies, after the duo along with eight other MPs defected from PKR in February last year, causing the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in what has come to be known as the ‘Sheraton Move’.

In the aftermath of the political crisis, both Zuraida and Azmin have retained ministerial positions, with Azmin as International Trade and Industry minister under both former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

42.3K
8,123
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
15.8K
5,872
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
3.9K
2,918
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
3.0K
1,226
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
2.3K
1,408
News

What Is The Real Agenda Of Enforcing The 51% Bumiputera Equity In Fowarding & Logistics Companies ?
2.2K
1,193
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
1.9K
1,602
News

Here The List of 12 UMNO MPs That Signed Statutory Declaration To Withdraw Their Support For Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional
1.7K
563
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
1.5K
1,232
News

Breaking News : 41 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To KTV Cluster – Whoever Booked This Girl Please Go For Check Up
1.4K
1,251
News

Breaking News : Agong’s Last Warning – Either Muhyiddin Resigns, Tests His Legitimacy Next Week Or The King Fires Him & Appoints A New PM
To Top