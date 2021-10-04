Breaking News : Azmin Ali & Zuraida Kamaruddin Will Be Forming A New Political Party – The Party Has Already Been Named & Would Be Launched Soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ampang Member of Parliament also declined to shed light on the matter.

“Itu desas-desuslah (it’s just rumours),” she said when asked whether her answer on the matter was a denial.

The Industries, Plantations and Commodities minister told this to reporters after handing over Kenaf Grading Standard documents at the state National Kenaf and Tobacco Board headquarters here today.

Rumours began to spread on the social media that a new political party led by Azmin would be formed soon.

The party would recruit members from several states, including those from one of the east coast states.

It is learnt that the party has already been named and would be launched soon.

However, the online news portal also said that checks with its sources indicated that members for such a party were being recruited from Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN).

PKN was registered under the Registrar of Societies on June 16 last year, with Zuraida touting it at the time as a non-governmental organisation set up to aid with initiatives under her previous portfolio — the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Zuraida and Azmin are seen as close allies, after the duo along with eight other MPs defected from PKR in February last year, causing the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in what has come to be known as the ‘Sheraton Move’.

In the aftermath of the political crisis, both Zuraida and Azmin have retained ministerial positions, with Azmin as International Trade and Industry minister under both former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.