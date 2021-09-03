Breaking News : Bed Occupancy For ICUs Treating Covid Patients Over 100%

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bed occupancy rates at ICUs treating Covid-19 patients in Sabah, Kedah and Perak have exceeded 100%, says health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said as of Sept 1, Sabah had 145 beds or 126% being used at its ICUs, followed by Kedah at 121% with 104 beds, and Perak at 107% with 90 beds.

Noor Hisham said other states such as Selangor, Kelantan, Penang and Johor had an ICU bed usage of almost 100%, with Selangor and Kelantan at 99% each, Penang 96% and Johor 95%.

Throughout Malaysia, the rate of hospital bed occupancy in ICUs reached 90% while the non-ICU bed usage was at 78% as of Sept 1.

The rate of occupancy for hospital beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) has reached 90 per cent, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham posted on his Twitter account that out of 1,608 ICU beds throughout the country, 90 per cent are currently occupied.

He said there were 1,001 individuals in the ICU with 470 in need of ventilators.

He said Sabah currently is at 145 beds, having exceeded the capacity at 126 per cent followed by Kedah at 121 per cent with 104 beds, and Perak at 107 per cent having used 90 beds.

Other states such as Perlis are at 100 per cent capacity from 11 beds, Selangor at 99 per cent from 350 beds, Kelantan at 99 per cent from a total of 77 beds, Penang at 96 per cent (69 beds), and Johor 95 per cent (108 beds).

Kuala Lumpur is at 77 per cent capacity with 216 beds in total.

In the normal Covid-19 wards, bed usage has exceeded capacity in Penang at 117 per cent with 829 beds, Perlis 102 per cent with 185 beds, and Johor at 101 per cent with 2,461 beds in the regular ward.

Selangor’s capacity is at 66 per cent with 4,247 beds while in Kuala Lumpur it is at 58 per cent with 1,626 beds in total.

Kelantan (95 per cent), Kedah (94 per cent) and Sabah (92 per cent) are close to reaching capacity for their Covid-19 beds as well.

Labuan, with 18 ICU beds, has yet to use any of them and is at five per cent capacity from 106 beds for their non-ICU wards.