Breaking News : Gang 36 Members Enter Melaka With Azmin Ali ‘MITI Permission Letter’ – Stage RM1.2 Million Robbery

Five members of the notorious Gang 36 used a permission letter from the international trade and industry ministry issued to essential businesses to enter Melaka – before robbing a businessman of RM1.2 million in his condominium unit in Klebang, here.

Melaka police chief Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the group used two luxury vehicles in the June 5 incident, with one of them having two stickers resembling the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) logo.

Following the incident, he said police formed a special task force to track down the suspects before arresting five men, aged 27 to 37, in a raid in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur at 3.45 pm, two days later.

Police did not say if the Miti letter was a fake document.

Abdul Majid said that in the 8.30pm robbery, the 54-year-old victim and his wife were tied up and threatened with a parang, before their home was ransacked. However, both of them and their two children, aged eight and nine, were unharmed.

“Four criminals entered the victim’s house through the front door and were not wearing any masks during the robbery, while the weapon was obtained in the house.

“They took away various personal items such as jewellery, a sword collection, cash and a Range Rover car after five hours of ransacking the house,” he told a news conference here, today.

All the suspects have previous criminal and drug records and have been remanded for five days until tomorrow, he added.

The case is being investigated under Sections 379A and 395 of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and armed robbery.

