Breaking News : Grab’s Loss Widens By 73% To US$1.1 Billion In 4Q21

Grab Holdings Inc, Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing and delivery giant, reported mounting losses as the pandemic depressed demand for mobility services.

The Singapore-based company’s net loss almost doubled to US$1.1 billion for the quarter ended Dec 31, according to its statement on Thursday. Analysts estimated a loss of 645 million on average. Revenue declined 44% to US$122 million as Grab spent on driver incentives.

Grab — which counts SoftBank Group Corp and Uber Technologies Inc as its two biggest shareholders — has struggled to gain a steady footing since it became a publicly listed company in the US through a deal with a blank-cheque company in December. Its shares have lost about half their value since, wiping more than US$15 billion from its market capitalisation.

Grab has racked up losses since its founding and has yet to prove it can reach profitability. Its fortunes have ebbed and flowed along with Covid-19 infection rates and restrictions, which affect demand for rides and meal deliveries.

In all of 2021, its loss widened to US$3.4 billion, from US$2.6 billion the previous year. Gross merchandise value, the sum of transactions across its platforms, totalled US$16.1 billion, compared with its projection of US$15 billion to US$15.5 billion.

Grab is trying to capture broader opportunities in the food services market to drive user growth. The online grocery market in Southeast Asia is expected to almost triple to US$11.9 billion in 2025 from $4.1 billion in 2020, according to Euromonitor International.

Average spend per user — GMV per monthly transaction user — on Grab platform grew 23% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Grab is facing growing competition in the region, including from Sea Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest internet company. More directly, its Indonesian ride-hailing rival, Gojek, merged with e-commerce provider PT Tokopedia to become GoTo. The combined entity is preparing for an initial public offering at home and in the US this year.