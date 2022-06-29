Breaking News : Ismail Sabri Fixes Ceiling Price For Chicken At RM9.40 Per Kg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cabinet has agreed to set the ceiling price for standard chicken at RM9.40 per kilogramme in the Peninsular.

For chicken eggs, the ceiling price has been fixed at RM0.45 each for Grade A, RM0.43 each for Grade B and RM0.41 each for Grade C, in the Peninsular.

The ceiling prices will come into effect on July 1.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, in a statement today, said the ceiling prices were fixed after taking into account the additional Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) cash relief that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, on June 22, said recipients from the Bottom 40 (B40) households will receive RM500 under Phase Two of the BKM assistance.

Ronald said the government has approved payments for 8.6 million BKM recipients, with households receiving up to RM2,600 this year.

“This is the highest cash aid that any government has rolled out. The government has allocated RM369.5 million for the current round of subsidy implementation. The total amount of subsidies disbursed since Feb 5 is RM1.1 billion,” he said.

Ronald said the recent price hike of goods in Malaysia was triggered by climate change and supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts.

“However, the government will do its best to set up price control mechanisms to ensure the people are not burdened by the rising costs of living,” he said.

At present, the ceiling price for standard chicken is RM8.90 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia and this will remain until tomorrow.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, previously said chicken prices could soar up to RM12.50 per kg once the prices are floated on July 1.

However, Ismail Sabri, on June 24, said the government would retain the ceiling price for chickens.