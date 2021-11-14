News

Breaking News : Kedah Bans 4D Lottery Shops, MB Tells Buyers To Go To Penang – All Shops Selling Lottery Will Be Shut Down

All shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in PAS-led Kedah will no longer have their business licences renewed by the local councils.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the move aims “to tackle the ills resulting from gambling”, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This is to ensure a Kedah free of gambling, as we all know it has caused the collapse of family institutions and even civilisations besides resulting in debt problems.

“Those who want to buy can go to Penang,” he was quoted telling reporters in Alor Setar after tabling Kedah’s Budget 2022 in the state assembly today.

Sanusi who is also the state PAS deputy commissioner said that Kedah would be gambling-free as long as he remains the mentri besar.

“I do not want to be questioned in the afterlife on what I have done to curb gambling when I led the state government. Plus, if I do not act on this matter, I will get ‘whacked’ by others.

“The gambling shop owners reap the profits, but the impact of gambling is felt by the people, especially the non-Muslims,” he was quoted as saying.

Sanusi was also reported saying the state government plans to restrict the sales of alcoholic beverages in rural Kedah “where the demand for such drinks are low”.

He gave an assurance that non-Muslims would not be affected by the liquor sales curbs.

“The state government also discussed alcohol sale at duty-free stores in Langkawi, where sales of alcoholic beverages are allowed, and at unlicenced stores in the state. We hope they will no longer sell them openly any more.

“These actions are being taken to ensure Kedahans are always in a sober state of mind,” Sanusi was quoted as saying.

