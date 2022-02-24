News

Breaking News : MACC Takes Ex-Astro CEO That Is Having Affair With Tim Leissner Statement On 1MDB Scandal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is believed to have taken a statement from former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group CEO Rohana Rozhan over the 1MDB controversy today.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, the MACC is said to have opened an investigation following revelations made by former Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner in a US federal court.

Leissner is the star witness in the trial of former Goldman Sachs Malaysia banker Roger Ng, which is taking place at the Brooklyn federal court in New York.

On Tuesday, Leissner told the jury that he had bought Rohana a US$10 million property in London in 2013 after she blackmailed him following their breakup and threatened to expose his involvement in 1MDB.

“Rohana’s statement was taken by the MACC at about 9am this morning at its headquarters in Putrajaya,” the Malay daily said quoting a source.

The source added that the MACC’s investigation was being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

At the trial on Tuesday, Leissner also testified that the affair with Rohana lasted from 2003 to 2013.

In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to charges of violating US anti-corruption and money laundering laws.

Rohana, who joined Astro in 1995 when it first started operations, was appointed Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd CEO in 2011. She was subsequently made group CEO on April 1, 2016.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, she was group chief financial officer.

