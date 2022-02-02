News

Breaking News : Majority of PPBM Supreme Council Members Agreed To Sack Zuraida Kamaruddin & Her Ministerial Role Be Given To Someone Else In The Party

Posted on

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin may soon be expelled from Bersatu, as a majority of the party’s supreme council members have agreed to sack her, due to alleged ties with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), according to an online news report today.

The Malaysian Insight (TMI) quoted an unnamed source as saying that, however, no decision was made on the sacking of the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister from Bersatu, as there was a lack of evidence that she had abandoned them to join PBM.

“A council member suggested that Zuraida be sacked from the party. The proposal received the support of the majority but no decision was made,” TMI quoted a party source as saying.

Reportedly, another council member who was present at the meeting — which was chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on January 25 — confirmed the discussion but did not comment further.

TMI also reported that Bersatu Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad had said that the party was waiting for Zuraida’s response on the matter.

“We will decide in the near future. It has been raised but no decision has been made yet. All council members have raised it.

“Zuraida did not say she wanted to leave Bersatu, so we have no evidence that she has done so. We presume that the founders of PBM — the assemblymen and the MPs — are all her allies.

“We are waiting for her official answer, so no decision has been made yet on her position in the party,” he reportedly said.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was also quoted as saying that, if Zuraida leaves Bersatu, the party will make a move to request to the government that her ministerial role be given to someone else in the party

“That is the party’s policy. When we formed the government, Zuraida was given a position on the basis that she is a member of Bersatu, not because she is Zuraida. If she leaves (the party) Bersatu can reclaim the seat,” he was reported as saying.

PBM was formerly known as Sarawak Workers’ Party and was rebranded, after being approved to do so by the Registrar of Societies on October 27 last year.

On January 8, Larry Sng was elected as the president of the party in a special general assembly in Sibu, Sarawak, with other top leaders such as its vice president — Lembah Jaya assemblyman Haniza Mohd Talha — also announced that day.

It is known that a large number of PBM leaders are close allies of Zuraida.

