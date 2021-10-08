Breaking News : Malaysia ‘Billionaire’ Fugitive Nicky Liow Soon Hee Converts To Islam – “The Day I, Soon Hee, Joined Islam And Became A Hui”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The police are still on the hunt for businessman Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee. Although they have gone as far as to stake out his apartment, the 33-year-old has yet to be found.

More information about the wayward Dato Sri has started to surface in the past few days, such as his meeting with a triad leader in 2019. Recently, it came to light that Liow had converted to Islam last year.

According to China Press, the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group went to the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organization (PERKIM) office in August 2020. He completed the conversion procedures there and was declared a Muslim. After converting to Islam, Liow uploaded photos of his conversion on his Facebook, captioning it as “The day I, Soon Hee, joined Islam and became a Hui.”

The reason for his conversion apparently lay with his fiancé. At that time, his fiancé was a Chinese woman from the Hui ethnic group. For some reason, Liow assumed that Muslims and the Hui people were one and the same. The post has since been deleted.

The Johor police are searching for Dato Sri Nicky Liow for offences related to organised crime. On 25th March, the police reported no sighting of him in Penang. As of now, he is still on the loose.

Amid the scandals that Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency has grappled with this year, two notable figures stand out: fugitive Malaysian businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee and ex-Macau crime boss Wan Kuok-koi, also known as Broken Tooth.

Liow is the vice-chairman of the World Hongmen History and Culture Association, which claims tens of thousands of members worldwide and was founded by Wan after his release from prison in 2012 with the stated aim of promoting solidarity and cultural exchange among Chinese communities around the globe.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission cited suspected links with Liow as the reason for arresting two of its own officials in April – one of whom was later charged with conspiring to receive a 100,000 ringgit (US$23,900) bribe.

Liow’s current whereabouts are unknown.

The 33-year-old has been accused of money laundering, involvement with scam syndicates in Macau, and commercial crime. Police in Malaysia filed an Interpol Red Notice for his arrest on organised crime charges after he reportedly evaded capture in March, fleeing the town of Puchong, 20km southwest of Kuala Lumpur, with eight bags of cash in tow.

Wan, whose business interests have spanned Cambodia, Palau and Myanmar, is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice filed in February by Malaysian police seeking his arrest for commercial crime related to his time as non-executive chairman of Inix Technologies Holdings Berhad, from June to December last year.

Some Malaysian media outlets reported in January that Wan was believed to be hiding out in Malaysia, though his actual whereabouts remain unknown.

A video uploaded to the internet in March that was widely reported on by Malaysian and Chinese tabloids showed Wan visiting the headquarters of Liow’s company Winner Dynasty Group in 2019, with the two seen bonding over karaoke and durian.

Who is Nicky Liow?

The founder and chairman of Winner Dynasty Group, registered in Britain in 2016 with himself and his brother Liow Wei Hoon as directors, has sought to present himself as an altruistic philanthropist who rose from humble roots.

In August last year, Liow reportedly donated 600,000 ringgit to his alma mater in Selangor and also made headlines with his multiple rounds of mask donations to hospitals, the military, schools, and media outlets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On paper, his company is a wholesaler of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices, but a look at its Facebook page reveals business ventures spanning e-commerce, entertainment, investment, technology and publishing, with a particular focus on a series of e-commerce apps and cryptocurrency trading platforms under the name “Yunbao”.

Malaysian and Chinese media have reported that Liow got his break in the criminal underworld through Zhang Jian, the self-proclaimed “future richest man in the world” behind one of China’s largest Ponzi schemes that swindled at least 200,000 people out of more than 160 million yuan (US$24.8 million).