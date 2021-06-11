Breaking News : Malaysia MCO 3.0 Extended 14 Days Until 29 June 2021

Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN) melalui satu kenyataan hari ini memaklumkan Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan (PKP) 3.0 disambung untuk tempoh dua minggu berkuat kuasa 15 Jun.

In the same Facebook post, the ministry attached a screenshot of the news report this afternoon, with the report carrying the title “PKP penuh mungkin sambung 14 hari lagi, kata menteri” (Full MCO may extend 14 more days, says minister) and a photo of Adham along with a line reporting the minister as purportedly saying that the alleged possible extension was important to ensure the number of daily Covid-19 cases fall under 4,000 per day.

FMT said the earlier news report had stated the Health Ministry as being of the view that the government should continue the full MCO nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19 in light of the still high rate of daily cases.

“However, the minister’s actual sentence stated that the full MCO 3.0 nationwide is very much needed to continue to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“We have already published the report that reflected what Dr Adham said.