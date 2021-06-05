News

Breaking News : Ministers Split Again Over Whether Emergency Should Be Extended Beyond August

With Covid-19 cases surging, there is a push by some ministers for the emergency to be extended beyond August, according to a source in the know.

However, others want the emergency to end in August as they fear the people will punish them in the next general election if it continues.

One source told FMT those for the extension felt the emergency should cover all three phases under the lockdown announced recently to fight the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Putrajaya had recently announced that there would be three phases under the total lockdown which began on June 1. The first phase involves full closure of social and non-essential economic sectors.

If the total lockdown is successful, the government will go into phase two, where some sectors that do not involve large gatherings will be allowed to open, but with SOPs in place.

Under phase three, all economic sectors will be allowed to operate with strict SOPs. Social activities will still not be allowed.

The source said the government was still not using its full “powers” under the emergency as it could, for instance, in instructing financial institutions to implement a blanket loan moratorium under the total lockdown. Putrajaya could also use facilities in private hospitals to ease the burden on public hospitals.

Another leader said some ministers were not keen on an extension to the emergency as they feared a backlash from the people if Parliament continued to remain closed.

“Parliament needs to be reopened for debates, if not, we may not have the credibility to win the elections the next time around. Those who are opposing the emergency feel there are other ways of stopping efforts to overthrow the current government,” he said.

READ ALSO  9 Hours Torturing Story : Malaysian Girl Shares Her Experience Of Being Arrested In The Club For Violating RMCO SOP

He said the governing coalition could come to an agreement with the opposition not to move a motion of no confidence against the prime minister if Parliament were to reconvene.

The people, he said, wanted answers to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and measures taken to improve the economy, especially to save jobs.

“Will foreign investors invest with us if the emergency is extended?” he asked.

Source : FMT

