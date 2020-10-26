Breaking News : Muhyiddin Wants To Resign After Failing To Convince Agong To Put The Country Under Emergency Rule

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is contemplating stepping down as prime minister after failing to convince the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to put the country under emergency rule.

Since the royal snub this evening, ministers and Bersatu leaders were seen arriving in droves at Muhyiddin’s house in Bukit Damansara here.

Ministers, as well as MPs, some of whom were teary-eyed, gathered at the prime minister’s residence to convince him not to resign.

Leading the group are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“It seems that the defeat might have taken a toll on Muhyiddin, and some are saying that he wants to do the right thing and resign, but is asked to stay on by Azmin and others,” said one.

Muhyiddin on Friday presented to the Agong a proposal to put the country under emergency law.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the king today rejected Muhyiddin’s ambition, and instead, told the country’s politicians to stop politicking and focus on combating Covid-19 and reviving the economy.

A senior Bersatu member told The Vibes that some of them were summoned to Muhyiddin’s house.

Another member said it was inevitable that Muhyiddin would want to resign, having been defeated in his attempt to call for a state of emergency.

“There is also the question as to whether he has the numbers to support him in Parliament. This, compounded by the decision of the Agong, makes him feel unable to carry out his duties as prime minister.”

Leaders’ cars were seen leaving Muhyiddin’s house around 11.20pm.

In a brief statement tonight, Muhyiddin said he respects the Agong’s decision not to declare an emergency.

“The cabinet will discuss His Majesty’s decree further. The main concern of the cabinet and government is to shield the rakyat from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate His Majesty’s trust in my government and accept his advice to ensure this government remains stable.”

Source : The Vibes

Possible impromptu meeting at PM Muhyiddin’s Damansara Heights residence with ministers and officers spotted

An impromptu meeting is believed to be taking place tonight at the private residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his failed request to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare a state emergency earlier today.

Several cars supposedly ferrying federal ministers from Muhyiddin’s government were seen entering his house in Damansara Heights tonight, with at least two political secretaries of ministers also seen entering the residences.

This with the added silence from the Prime Minister’s Office or any other federal ministers who have yet to acknowledge Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision not to declare a state of emergency.

A meeting initially scheduled to take place in Putrajaya tomorrow morning between Muhyiddin and all state chief ministers have also been called off at the eleventh hour for reasons that remain unclear.

The decision not to declare the state of emergency by Al-Sultan Abdullah was made earlier today after he and seven other Malay Rulers deliberated at the Istana Negara for almost three hours over Muhyiddin’s request to invoke the emergency.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said there was no need to declare the state of emergency and that he was satisfied and had faith with the current government’s manner of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source : Malay Mail