Breaking News : Najib Razak Served With Bankruptcy Notice By LHDN Over RM1.7b Tax Owed

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) filed a bankruptcy notice against former prime minister Najib Razak for failing to pay RM1.69 billion additional tax arrears for 2011 to 2017.

In the notice filed on Feb 4 sighted by FMT, the taxman said that Najib needed to pay the RM1.69 billion tax arrears along with interest of 5% for each month, amounting to RM45.9 million from the date of the summary judgment, and cost.

On July 22 last year, the High Court allowed the government to proceed with a summary judgment to recover over RM1.69 billion additional tax arrears from Najib.

LHDN also said the decision on the summary judgment had not been stayed since the court delivered its decision last year.

Meanwhile, the High Court set June 11 to hear Najib’s bid to stay the summary judgment against him.

LHDN filed a lawsuit against Najib in 2019, claiming tax arrears of over RM1.69 billion.

High Court judge Ahmad Bache, in granting the summary judgment, ruled that since the notice of assessment had been properly served on Najib pursuant to Section 103(2) of the Income Tax Act 1967, the tax payable under those additional assessments becomes due and payable to LHDN.

Besides Najib, his sons Mohd Nazifuddin and Mohd Nizar were also slapped with tax bills from LHDN.

