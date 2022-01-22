News

Breaking News : Najib Wishes Mahathir Selamat Jalan – Rumors Circulating Tun M Is Currently In Induced Coma State & No Official Announcement Yet

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been re-admitted to hospital, a week after the 96-year-old was discharged following a successful “elective” medical procedure.

The former leader is now in the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, his office confirmed on Saturday.

Rumors circulating in the Sosial Media that Tun Mahathir already passed away. No other official announcement yet. Some claimed he is not dead yet but in induced coma state.

Mahathir’s daughter, Marina Mahathir, issued a statement Saturday evening saying that her father had been undergoing treatment “the past two days.” She said that his “condition is now stable” and that he “is responding to the treatment,” asking for prayers for his complete recovery.

This is the third time since mid-December that Mahathir has been hospitalized. After the procedure earlier this month, the Heart Institute said it “went as planned.”

Current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob tweeted early Saturday evening that he was visiting Mahathir in the hospital. He also shared a picture of himself meeting with Mahathir’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and expressed his hope that Mahathir’s “family continues to be strong.”

Marina Mahathir said her 96-year-old father had been readmitted to hospital and has undergone two days of treatment following an elective medical procedure in early January.

“Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (his wife) and family ask for the people to pray for his speedy and full recovery,” Marina said.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir’s office confirmed that he was admitted to IJN’s cardiac care unit.

Earlier this month, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health.

The 96-year-old Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then, in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and underwent a quadruple bypass surgery a year later.

Dr Mahathir was hospitalised at IJN just last month for an unspecified ailment.

He underwent a full medical check-up and was similarly given a clean bill of health and discharged before Christmas.

The last time he was admitted to IJN prior to 2021 was on February 10, 2018, for a chest infection.

