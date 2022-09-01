News

Breaking News : Rosmah Has Been Found Guilty Of Corruption With The RM 1.25 Billion Project – Faces Imprisonment Up To 20 Years

Posted on

Rosmah Mansor has been found guilty on three counts of corruption in connection with the RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools’ solar energy project.

High Court judge Zaini Mazlan ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was charged in November 2018 with soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide electricity to schools in 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, and faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

