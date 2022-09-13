News

Breaking News : Sultan Selangor Revokes Dato Seri Title Awarded To Najib & Rosmah

The honorifics awarded by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been revoked effective today.

In a statement, state secretary Haris Kasim, who is also the registrar of awards, said Najib’s titles were revoked after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence in his SRC International case late last month.

Rosmah’s title was revoked after she was found guilty of three corruption charges at the High Court on Sept 1.

In May 2019, the sultan announced that the titles awarded to Najib and Rosmah were suspended.

Prior to that, in October 2018, the Negeri Sembilan palace stripped the titles it had bestowed on Najib and Rosmah.

Haris said the withdrawal and cancellation of titles were done in accordance with the ruler’s powers under the Selangor state constitution as well as the related statutes and conventions practiced in Selangor.

Najib was awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor Kelas Pertama, which carries the title “Dato’ Seri”, in 2004.

He had previously been awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor Kelas Kedua, which carries the title “Dato”, in 1992.

Rosmah was awarded the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor Kelas Pertama, which carries the title “Datin Paduka Seri”, in 2005.

The sultan also revoked the “Dato” title awarded to former rural and regional development ministry secretary-general Arif Ab Rahman in 2005 after the High Court upheld his guilty verdict in a corruption case last year.

