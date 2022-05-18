News

Breaking News : Tengku Zafrul Will Stand As An UMNO Candidate In Kuala Selangor For GE15

Posted on

An Umno division in Selangor has allegedly called on its members to boycott programmes involving finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, amid talks that he is eyeing the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the next general election.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Kuala Selangor Umno division chief Datuk Jahaya Ibrahim issued a directive to members through WhatsApp following complaints lodged by branch leaders.

Jahaya claimed a movement led by outsiders was shoring up support for Tengku Zafrul among members of the constituency, which could lead to disunity.

He said the movement was pushing for Tengku Zafrul to stand as an Umno candidate.

“But is he an Umno man that he wants to contest under an Umno ticket? We’re not sure if he is a party man.

“He was appointed by Muhyiddin as finance minister, not by Umno,” he told FMT, referring to the former prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

Umno had last year retracted support for Muhyiddin as prime minister, forcing him to step down from the post. Umno has also since said it would not work with Bersatu.

Jahaya also expressed concern that Tengku Zafrul could defect to Bersatu should he win on an Umno ticket.

Tengku Zafrul has uploaded several pictures of programmes he attended in Kuala Selangor, including watching the FA Cup final in Puncak Alam.

He was also spotted alongside Entrepreneurial Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar at a dinner with Chinese and Indian NGOs in Kuala Selangor.

In January, he was reported as saying that he did not have time to think whether he wanted to contest in the next election, following speculation linking him to the Lembah Pantai and Kuala Pilah parliamentary seats.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

53.0K
19,966
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
48.4K
1
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
42.0K
26
News

Supposed To Use RON97 : Why Do Singaporean Pump RON95 Which Malaysian Government Subsidize Meant For Malaysians – Stealing Our Nation Money !
37.0K
4
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
36.7K
1
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
31.9K
15,024
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
27.8K
10
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
27.6K
1
News

Jangan Iktiraf Istilah Abang Besar Di Laut China Selatan
26.2K
21
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
25.6K
9,956
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
To Top