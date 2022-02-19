News

Breaking News : Thailand Recognises Malaysia MySejahtera For Travel

Posted on

Malaysians wanting to visit Thailand will have no issues entering the country as the digital vaccination certificate on the MySejahtera app is recognised, according to Thai tourism authorities.

Tourism Authority of Thailand director Nongyau Jirundorn assured Malaysians that the digital certificate on MySejahtera is accepted by the Thai government.

“Our government has clarified to the Malaysian government and its people that we accept the certificate from Malaysia, so we do not anticipate any problems.

“The recent case in the Philippines was unfortunate as there had been no problems for the earlier batch of tourists,” she told reporters yesterday after a briefing with local agents on travelling to Thailand.

“For travellers, we do advise them to always print out a hard copy (of the digital certificate) besides showing it on the app,” she added.Earlier this week, seven Malaysians were stranded at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport because Malaysia and the Philippines failed to recognise each other’s MySejahtera and VaxCertPH digital vaccination certification.

The matter was later resolved, with the visitors being allowed to enter the country following diplomatic intervention.

On the rising trend in Covid-19 cases in Thailand since the start of the year, Nongyau said steps are being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

She said it is important for travellers to take the polymerase chain reaction test before they travel to Thailand.

“Under the ‘Test and Go’ programme, travellers will be tested upon arrival and they will be free to go anywhere if their results are negative.

“Travellers will also need to do another test on the fifth day,” she said, adding that about 70% of the country’s total population have been vaccinated.

On the reopening of the Thai-Malaysian land borders, Nongyau said Thailand is already prepared to welcome Malaysian tourists.

She said its borders will open next month and the Thai government is hoping that the Malaysian government will do likewise.

“Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will visit Thailand in the next two weeks and I believe that the matter will be discussed,” she added.

Nongyau also said that Thailand is expecting to welcome eight million tourists from all around the world this year.

“Among them, we expect one million visitors from Malaysia when all borders between both countries are reopened,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Thailand recorded 4.1 million Malaysian tourists in 2019 – second only to China, she added.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

97.8K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.8K
11,630
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.7K
9,794
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.9K
9,304
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
25.8K
8,654
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
14.4K
4,698
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.7K
5,674
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
13.4K
4,521
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
12.4K
4,451
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
11.8K
2,335
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top