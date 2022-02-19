Breaking News : Thailand Recognises Malaysia MySejahtera For Travel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malaysians wanting to visit Thailand will have no issues entering the country as the digital vaccination certificate on the MySejahtera app is recognised, according to Thai tourism authorities.

Tourism Authority of Thailand director Nongyau Jirundorn assured Malaysians that the digital certificate on MySejahtera is accepted by the Thai government.

“Our government has clarified to the Malaysian government and its people that we accept the certificate from Malaysia, so we do not anticipate any problems.

“The recent case in the Philippines was unfortunate as there had been no problems for the earlier batch of tourists,” she told reporters yesterday after a briefing with local agents on travelling to Thailand.

“For travellers, we do advise them to always print out a hard copy (of the digital certificate) besides showing it on the app,” she added.Earlier this week, seven Malaysians were stranded at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport because Malaysia and the Philippines failed to recognise each other’s MySejahtera and VaxCertPH digital vaccination certification.

The matter was later resolved, with the visitors being allowed to enter the country following diplomatic intervention.

On the rising trend in Covid-19 cases in Thailand since the start of the year, Nongyau said steps are being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

She said it is important for travellers to take the polymerase chain reaction test before they travel to Thailand.

“Under the ‘Test and Go’ programme, travellers will be tested upon arrival and they will be free to go anywhere if their results are negative.

“Travellers will also need to do another test on the fifth day,” she said, adding that about 70% of the country’s total population have been vaccinated.

On the reopening of the Thai-Malaysian land borders, Nongyau said Thailand is already prepared to welcome Malaysian tourists.

She said its borders will open next month and the Thai government is hoping that the Malaysian government will do likewise.

“Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will visit Thailand in the next two weeks and I believe that the matter will be discussed,” she added.

Nongyau also said that Thailand is expecting to welcome eight million tourists from all around the world this year.

“Among them, we expect one million visitors from Malaysia when all borders between both countries are reopened,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Thailand recorded 4.1 million Malaysian tourists in 2019 – second only to China, she added.