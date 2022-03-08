News

Breaking News : VIP Convoy That Stopped An Ambulance With Its Siren On In JB Belongs To Prime Minister Ismail Sabri

Posted on

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s convoy passing through a road in Johor Bahru, Johor was the reason why an ambulance was stopped by two traffic officers on 5 March.

According to Malaysiakini, the incident took place on the merging of two roads in Skudai last Saturday.

An enforcement source told the news portal that the Prime Minister’s convoy was coming from the Taman Tasek direction at the time.

Based on the viral dashcam footage, the convoy was seen travelling at high speed from a flyover before merging onto the main road.

The ambulance with its siren blaring, along with other vehicles, were stopped by two traffic officers beside the flyover.

The source told Malaysiakini that if the ambulance was not stopped, it would run the risk of a collision with the convoy

They added that once the Prime Minister’s convoy had passed, the ambulance was given priority to go through before other vehicles.

A statement by North Johor Bahru district police chief Rupiah Abd Wahid revealed that the ambulance was being stopped on Jalan Danga Bay while it was travelling towards the direction of Skudai.

She said the officers at the scene had thought about all the safety precautions, adding that the convoy arrived at the merging junction earlier than the ambulance.

Rupiah also explained that the ambulance was stopped for “30 seconds only” to avoid the risk of a collision.

The statement issued yesterday, 7 March, however, did not mention that the convoy belonged to the Prime Minister.

It is learnt that the incident happened after Ismail Sabri attended the launch of the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia roadshow at Plaza Angsana

Malaysiakini reported that the Prime Minister was joined by incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at the event.

His visit to the state was in conjunction with the campaign period for the upcoming Johor state election.

Johoreans will go to the polls on 12 March, with early voting beginning today, 8 March.

Source : Says

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

104.7K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
34.2K
11,909
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
31.6K
11,819
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
28.5K
10,011
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
26.9K
9,539
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
20.6K
7,632
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
17.0K
6,831
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
16.5K
6,324
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
15.4K
6,232
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
15.2K
4,903
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
To Top