Breaking News : VIP Convoy That Stopped An Ambulance With Its Siren On In JB Belongs To Prime Minister Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s convoy passing through a road in Johor Bahru, Johor was the reason why an ambulance was stopped by two traffic officers on 5 March.

According to Malaysiakini, the incident took place on the merging of two roads in Skudai last Saturday.

An enforcement source told the news portal that the Prime Minister’s convoy was coming from the Taman Tasek direction at the time.

Based on the viral dashcam footage, the convoy was seen travelling at high speed from a flyover before merging onto the main road.

The ambulance with its siren blaring, along with other vehicles, were stopped by two traffic officers beside the flyover.

The source told Malaysiakini that if the ambulance was not stopped, it would run the risk of a collision with the convoy

They added that once the Prime Minister’s convoy had passed, the ambulance was given priority to go through before other vehicles.

A statement by North Johor Bahru district police chief Rupiah Abd Wahid revealed that the ambulance was being stopped on Jalan Danga Bay while it was travelling towards the direction of Skudai.

She said the officers at the scene had thought about all the safety precautions, adding that the convoy arrived at the merging junction earlier than the ambulance.

Rupiah also explained that the ambulance was stopped for “30 seconds only” to avoid the risk of a collision.

The statement issued yesterday, 7 March, however, did not mention that the convoy belonged to the Prime Minister.

It is learnt that the incident happened after Ismail Sabri attended the launch of the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia roadshow at Plaza Angsana

Malaysiakini reported that the Prime Minister was joined by incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at the event.

His visit to the state was in conjunction with the campaign period for the upcoming Johor state election.

Johoreans will go to the polls on 12 March, with early voting beginning today, 8 March.

Source : Says