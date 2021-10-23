Can Mahathir Explain Mokhzani Lavish Lifestyle? Aren’t All These Luxury Cars Worth RM 36.2 Million Been Bought With Taxpayers Money?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bentley Flying Spur – RM 1,800,000.00

Jaguar F-Type- RM 1,100,000.00

McLaren 650S – RM 2,400,000.00

McLaren MP4 – RM 2,400,000.00

McLaren P1 – RM 13,450,000.00

Mercedes SLS AMG – RM 2,530,000.00

Mercedes A45 AMG – RM 340,000.00

Mercedes S63L AMG – RM 1,600,000.00

Vellfire DBA-GGH20W – RM 340,000.00

BMW M6 Grand Coupe – RM 988,000.00

Porche 911 GT2 (2008) – RM 1,470,000.00

Porche Turbo S (2010) – RM 1,400,000.00

Porche 918 Spyder – RM 9,300,000.00

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta – RM 1,290,000.00

Ferrari 599 GTO – RM 4,860,000.00





Ferrari 458 Special – RM 2,650,000.00

Lamborghini Aventador – RM 3,500,000.00

Bugatti Veyron – RM 12.5 Million

Bugatti Veyron costs over RM100k a year to maintain. Changing fluids for a regular car can be quite costly for some, but if you own a Bugatti Veyron, be prepared for a massive shock when you visit the service centre. There’s no easy way to put it: it’ll cost you US$25,000 (RM104,327) to change the fluids.

The People’s Welfare Party, Kita, has urged former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad to explain how his sons Mokhzani and Mirzan had become billionaires “overnight”.

Party leader Zamil Ibrahim said Mokhzani had been named the ninth richest man in Malaysia by the Malaysian Business magazine in 2014.

As a Kedahan, he said, he knew that Dr Mahathir’s father was merely a school headmaster, while Mahathir himself had operated a simple clinic in Alor Setar before becoming the top politician in the country.

Malaysians were thus curious to know how Mokhzani and Mirzan became billionaires and among the richest Malaysians.

“We humbly request Tun Dr Mahathir to clarify. Zamil described as a “world record” that sons of a former premier could own billions in past three years.

“You can’t get this world record in any part of the world. Only Dr Mahathir can explain,” said Zamil.

How did your son afford RM36.2m collection of supercars

At a news conference here, Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) alleged the two sons of Malaysia’s fourth and longest-serving prime minister had become rich from financial misappropriation during Dr Mahathir’s 22-year administration.

To back its claim, JMM held up a list of supercars allegedly owned by multi-billionaire Mokhzani worth RM36.2 million in total, including one McLaren P1 said to be worth RM6.2 million.

Azwanddin said it is “suspicious” that Mirzan and Mokhzani could have accumulated such billions of ringgit in wealth in such a “short time”, although he failed to elaborate on the timeline of the duo’s wealth growth.

He repeatedly gave Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Bhd’s buy of Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd in 1998 as an example of how a bailout during Dr Mahathir’s time had benefited Mokhzani, although the latter was owned by Mirzan.

JMM also did not explain the source for its list of supercars and how they were linked to Mokhzani, although it did provide a list of corresponding registration plate numbers.

“The authorities do not need to ask for any evidence or testimony, because this issue is always in the media, same as the case of Wall Street Journal,” JMM said in an accompanying statement, as it urge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police to start its investigation on Dr Mahathir’s children.