Caretaker Government Lead By Caretaker PM Ismail Sabri Should Be Created When Both PH & PN Do Not Have The Majority

A caretaker government should be created for the current time period as the two leading coalitions, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) try to garner support to get the simple majority of 112 Parliamentary seats to form the new government.

Umno Supreme Council Member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah said that efforts to get the majority will take some time, therefore the country needs a caretaker government to ensure administration of the country carries on.

At the same time, Armand is of the opinion that Barisan Nasional (BN), who lost badly in the General Election (GE15) need not be involved in the forming of the new government by PH and PN, instead they should be the opposition.

“PH and PN will have to get the simple majority of 112 parliamentary seats and prove it to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong today (Nov 21). If both coalitions are unable to garner the required support, then a caretaker government must be created.

“We from BN do not need to support PH or PN. We should remain as the opposition and ensure for check and balance for the sake of the people.

“As they tussle to get the required majority, time being the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can appoint a caretaker government,” he said via a statement issued earlier today (Nov 21).

Yesterday (Nov 20), Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household , Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, informed that the two political coalitions have been asked to provide a name of a member of the Dewan Rakyat who has the support of the majority of Parliamentarians to become the country’s 10th Prime Minister to Istana Negara before 2.00pm today (Nov 21).

This is after Istana Negara received the official results of the General Election (GE15) from the Election Commission (EC) yesterday (Nov 20) which showed that no political party or coalition managed to garner simple majority of 112 Parliamentary seats to form the next government.

Speaking further, Armand opined that BN need not get involved in the forming of the next government by either PH or PN because both coalitions are political foes, enemies of BN.

He pointed out that both sides have criticised BN countless times, though now both need to get BN’s support in order to form the next government.

“When BN talks about stability and harmony, many disputed it. Now yet again BN must remain resolute and come to a stand for the sake of stability for the country.

“Now whether it is PH or PN, both need BN for the stability and prosperity of the country. For me, we should remain calm and we do not need to join any side. We remain as the opposition,” he said.