CHINA PUTTING PRESSURE ON UNITED NATIONS TO STOP THEM FROM RELEASING REPORTS ON UYGHUR ATROCITIES

The ongoing issues with China and the Uyghur people of Xinjiang has been a key focus of the global community ever since it was brought up a few years ago. However, in recent reports, China is doing whatever they can in order to stop from official reports from the United Nations in highlighting the level of atrocities that has been done by the Chinese government to the Uyghur people. Citing the report to be “false and intentional putting China in a bad light”, the United Nations is currently under tremendous pressure in releasing the said report to the public.

The recent visit from the United Nations Human Rights Head, Ms Michelle Bachelet, included a visit to the Xinjiang region and included a detailed report on how the Uyghurs are treated in the region. However, reports have indicated that Ms Bachelet is currently under “tremendous pressure” from China as well as its allies from releasing the report and may in fact decline from releasing the report altogether . Because of the stature and size of China in the United Nations, they are now imposing their will even to the highest governance of the world and ensuring that the general public will not be aware of the harsh treatment that they are doing to the Uyghur people.

What chance would the Uyghurs have for justice and freedom if even the largest global governing body bows down to the will of China? If so, then it is now a bigger obligation and societal responsibility for the global community, especially Islamic countries like Malaysia, to continue the pressure to the Chinese government and act accordingly in order to protect the Muslim dominated people of Uyghur from the harm that is caused to their people.

As to date, reports are indicating that the way how they are treated in China can be seen as “modern day slavery” and can be compared to some of the worst human right violations seen in recent times . Malaysia must not sit idle and bow down to the pressures from China and the voices of the unheard must be protected. Even though that this may be an issue happening in a different country, the world must see that the global community will not be bullied the Chinese giants just because they are a larger nation and hold a stronghold on the global community, both economically and politically.

Justice delayed is justice unserved. Malaysia along with its allies must not wait and call for an immediate release of the United Nations report on the wrongdoings of the Chinese government. Already there are evidences of other countries such as Canada that are calling for the United Nations to step and do the responsible thing by releasing the report to the public . For our region, this would be a great opportunity for Malaysia to lead the path for our neighbouring countries to follow suit by pressuring the United Nations to release the report and shed light over the inhumane treatment of the Chinese government once and for all.