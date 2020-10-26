News

CMCO In Klang Valley , KL & Selangor Extended Another 14 Days Until November 9 2020

Posted on

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be extended for another 14 days until Nov 9.

The CMCO for the Klang Valley began on Oct 14 and was scheduled to end tomorrow.

The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya will now be extended for another two weeks.

Initially scheduled to end tomorrow, Senior Defense Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the extension today based on recommendation by the Health Ministry.

The second phase of the CMCO will end Nov 9.

Risk assessment carried out by the Health Ministry found there were still areas within the three at risk of the spread of Covid-19, leading to the government agreeing to extend the order.

“Taking that into consideration, the government will be taking measures for another 14 days, while the SOP remains,” he said.

Nilai in Negeri Sembilan will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning tomorrow until Nov 10.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri said this was due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the locality.

READ ALSO  In July 2006, Zahid Hamidi Punched & Broke A 41-Year-Old Businessman Nose For Dating His Daughter - Threatened To Put Him In A Gunny Sack & Bury Him
...
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × 5 =

Most Popular

147.9K
Malaysia

Malaysia: A Photographer Explains Why Chinese & Indians DON’T Deserve To Stay In Malaysia!

115.9K
9
News

Popular Thai Psychic ‘Nostradamus’ Fortune Teller Navaracha Pinitlokakorn ( Prai ) Prediction : The Next PM Is Not Anwar Ibrahim

115.3K
News

Beware : Viral Malaysian FB Post Warns About A Scam Being Run By A Pregnant Indian Lady At KLCC – New Scam Modus Operandi

111.7K
33
Malaysia

Tun M Has Almost 100 Million Pieces Of RM500 And RM1,000 Notes In Taiwan

86.6K
Entertainment

Beware : Woman Gets Drugged And Taken Advantage of In A Nightclub

78.2K
3
Entertainment

Singapore Man Had His First Sex with His Family Watching! Give Advice and Encouragement by His Side?!

75.3K
4
News

Zahid Hamidi Younger Brother Whopping RM 4.5 Billion Contract For The 1.5 Million Bangladeshi Workers

70.3K
News

Here The List of UMNO Zahid Hamidi 100 Owns Company – Director & Shareholder of More Than 100 Companies

69.2K
1
News

Former BN Cybertrooper Revealed How UMNO Construct Racial Tensions & Fake News In Sosial Media

69.0K
2
News

Say No To Clubbing & Partying : Malaysian Girl Shares How Her Nightlife & Lifestyle Caused Her to Get A Stroke & Paralysed Her 20s

To Top