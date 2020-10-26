CMCO In Klang Valley , KL & Selangor Extended Another 14 Days Until November 9 2020

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be extended for another 14 days until Nov 9.

The CMCO for the Klang Valley began on Oct 14 and was scheduled to end tomorrow.

Risk assessment carried out by the Health Ministry found there were still areas within the three at risk of the spread of Covid-19, leading to the government agreeing to extend the order.

“Taking that into consideration, the government will be taking measures for another 14 days, while the SOP remains,” he said.

Nilai in Negeri Sembilan will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning tomorrow until Nov 10.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri said this was due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the locality.