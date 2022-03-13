UMNO Civil War : Coup D’état Against Ismail Sabri Has Begun – Ismail Sabri Is Being Pressured To Resign To Pave Way For General Election Without Any Further Delay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A coup d’état or rampasan kuasa against prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is being planned. The latest intel reports say Umno-Barisan Nasional will win 38 or 68% of the seats in the Johor state assembly in tomorrow’s election. This will give the signal that parliament will be dissolved to make way for a snap GE15, at the very latest by June.

DAP is trying to pre-empt this by offering to extend the MoU with the government, which ends in July. That would in essence give the government the majority it needs in parliament — hence making the dissolution of parliament unnecessary.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, has rejected the ‘offer’ in favour of a snap GE15.

It seems Zahid and ‘BossKu’ Najib Razak want their criminal cases to be withdrawn and the charges dropped. Ismail Sabri, however, is reluctant to do what will not only trigger a backlash on Umno but will result in the end of his career as well.

Earlier this week, they wanted the Attorney-General Idrus Harun to be replaced with a ‘friendly party’. But yesterday, when his tenure was extended another year, that was the final straw that broke the camel’s back. Najib and Zahid have now decided that Ismail Sabri must go and must go in the next couple of months.

Mohamad Hasan a.k.a. Tok Mat is going to be Najib’s and Zahid’s proxy to take on Ismail Sabri. The battlelines are now drawn and Umno is back to the days of Team A versus Team B — like in 1987 (Mahathir vs Ku LI), 1998 (Mahathir vs Anwar), 2006 (Mahathir vs Pak Lah), and 2015 (Mahathir vs Najib).

In those four Team A versus Team B civil wars, Mahathir was the common denominator in all the fights. In this latest Team A versus Team B Umno civil war, the players are all different, so it is not clear how the outcome is going to be. The only clear thing this time is this new civil war is going to hurt Umno in the next general election worse than in GE14 in 2018.

Source : Malaysia Today

UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat Has Urged PM Ismail Sabri To Resign & Pave Way For General Election Without Any Further Delay

Barisan Nasional (BN) has returned to power in Johor, obtaining a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, according to unofficial results at today’s state elections.

BN is believed to have won 40 of the 56 state assembly seats.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has urged to dissolve Parliament and pave the way for a general election to be held following the current political uncertainty.

He said the unstable political environment right now is the first that the country has experienced since independence.

“This situation has made it difficult for the government to get critical legislation approved, including tabling the Budget to help the country recover from the economic downturn.

“All efforts to help the economy recover, create jobs and drive competition will not take place without a stable government and a Parliament which is capable of playing its role as a check and balance authority.

“As such, the dissolution of Parliament must happen without any further delay. The country cannot continue to be dragged by uncertainty and the possibility of a change in government just a few months in.

“This is not something that is good for the country,” he said in a statement today.

“We want to push (for Parliament to be dissolved) but in the end, it is up to the prime minister to decide,” he said at a press conference in Machap.

HE SAID THAT IF THE PRIME MINISTER WERE TO ASK THE YANG DI-PERTUAN AGONG FOR PARLIAMENT TO BE DISSOLVED BUT THE KING DISAGREED, IT MEANT THAT HE NO LONGER HAD TRUST IN THE PRIME MINISTER AND BY CONVENTION, THE PRIME MINISTER SHOULD RESIGN.

Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat, denied allegations that Umno had pushed for the Johor elections and a national general election out of greed for power. It was done to ensure the country’s political stability, he said.

He said there was no guarantee of a big BN victory at a general election. Whichever party or coalition, including Pakatan Harapan, obtains a majority of parliamentary seats would form the government.

“We push for state elections and general elections because we want to restore political stability, not because of greed for power,” he said. “When there is political stability, the people have confidence and leaders can focus on developing the country.”