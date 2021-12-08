Court of Appeal : Najib Abused His Power In SRC Case Under Section 23 Of The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 – 12 Years Jail & Fined RM210 Million

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Panel hakim Mahkamah Rayuan yang diketuai Abdul Karim Abdul Kalil memutuskan bahawa panel hakim bersetuju dengan keputusan hakim perbicaraan bahawa Najib Razak selaku perdana menteri ketika itu mempunyai kepentingan peribadi dalam kabinet apabila meluluskan jaminan kerajaan sebanyak RM4 bilion daripada Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan (KWAP) kepada SRC

The Court of Appeal has agreed with the findings of the Kuala Lumpur High Court to convict Najib Razak for abusing his power in the SRC International case.

This is based on the verdict currently being delivered by judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who is leading a three-member Court of Appeal bench.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years’ jail and fined him RM210 million in July last year.

Najib, 68, was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office here between Aug 17, 2011 and Feb 8, 2012.

He took part in the decision-making process to give government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) in 2011 and 2012.

A total of RM42 million was deposited into his bank accounts between December 2014 and February 2015, the trial had heard previously.

The penalty under Section 24 of the Act carries a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.