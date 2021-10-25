Covid-19 Data Being Tweaked : Daily Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases Will Be Adjusted To Below 500 For GPS To Declare For State Election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GRASSROOTS politician told me a few days ago that very soon, the number of daily Covid-19 infections in Sarawak will decline to below 500 cases.

“When that happens, it means it is good enough for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to declare that the 12th state election is safe to be organised,” he said. “Just wait for the 500 figure.”

This friend of mine is someone from one of the GPS component parties in northern Sarawak, and has knowledge of the strategic planning of the GPS election machinery.

What he told me about the 500 figure is something that I have already heard from other veterans in GPS.

What they are saying is basically this – that somehow, the daily numbers of Covid-19 cases will drop naturally or will be “adjusted” to below 500 in order to give the impression that the coronavirus situation is safe enough for the state polls to be held.

The question playing on my mind is whether the Covid-19 figures are being “adjusted” or “diluted” on purpose for GPS to justify calling for the state polls now.

Interestingly enough, a PKR chief has also said that GPS leaders must come clean on the latest Health Ministry figures showing Sarawak having the highest ICU admissions for Covid-19.

Sarawak PKR vice-chairman Dr Teo Yu Keng on Friday spoke to me and questioned why the state authorities have kept so quiet over the high number of critical Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

“The ICU admissions of Covid-19 patients is a direct reflection of the severity of the coronavirus situation in Sarawak, along with the high number of daily confirmed fatalities.

“Today (Friday), there are another 18 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the state.

“The Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is not getting better but state ministers keep saying it is safe enough to hold the state election,” Dr Teo told The Vibes.

Sarawak on Friday recorded 79.8% ICU occupancy in state hospitals, the Health Ministry said.

Next highest was Perak with 72.1% ICU occupancy, followed by the Klang Valley with 70.2%, said the ministry.

As for occupancy of hospital beds in Covid-19 wards, Sarawak also showed high usage at 72.7%, indicating that state hospitals are seeing a large number of coronavirus patients.

Patients needing ventilators are also on the high side, with 53.1% of ventilators in Sarawak currently in use, said the ministry.

The latest figures show that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is still at a critical level, despite claims from many state ministers that the situation is safe enough for the election to be held.

Sarawak in the past week recorded more than 100 new fatalities and over 8,000 new daily infections.

The fatalities involved those aged between their 20s and 80s in Sibu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Betong and several other locations. Kuching, Miri and Sibu have the greatest number of new infections reported.

These figures are just a portion of the actual number of infections, I was told.

The actual situation is more severe than the figures released to the public by the state authorities.

Already, there is talk that GPS chairman Datuk Abang Johari Openg has fixed a late November date to conclude the state polls.

GPS and Johari are desperate to have the state election concluded this year as they are seemingly fearful of the 1.9 million new voters who will be able to vote under Undi18 and automatic voter registrations next year.

Whatever their political goals may be, it is up to them to play their game but pray tell – is vital Covid-19 data in Sarawak deliberately adjusted or diluted to justify calling for a hasty state election? – The Vibes

Source : The Vibes