DAP Anthony Loke : 22 Months As Minister Not Enough -“22 Months As A Minister & Suddenly It Was Abruptly Cut Short , Do You Think I Am Satisfied”

DAP’s Organising Secretary, Anthony Loke is extremely unhappy that his stint as a Minister was cut short.

In a video uploaded by The Rocket, Anthony had said that 22 months as a Minister was not enough.

“I know you (voters) are disappointed. We (PH leaders) are also disappointed. I am also unsatisfied.”

“22 months as a Minister and suddenly it was abruptly cut short. Do you think I am satisfied,” Anthony asked.

Anthony who is often touted as DAP’s incoming Secretary General added, he hoped to see Johoreans return to vote this March 12.

