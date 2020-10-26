DAP Anthony Loke : Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Had Agreed To Officially Negotiate With PN To Pass Budget 2021

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to reach a consensus on passing Budget 2021 despite DAP reportedly saying they are willing to start official negotiations with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

PKR vice-president Xavier Jayakumar refuted DAP’s stand saying the opposition coalition has not made any decision to officially negotiate with PN to pass Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

“We are currently still discussing with DAP. I think DAP has come out with that statement too early, without consulting their partners in PH,” he said.

DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook was quoted by Astro Awani as saying that his party is waiting for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to call for formal talks, although informal discussions with members of other parties have been held.

Loke also said PH’s presidential council had agreed that he and other DAP members should hold informal talks with other parties to discuss the possibility of giving their support to pass Budget 2021.

“If we are given the opportunity to voice our opinion and if negotiations take place, then government affairs can carry on and Budget 2021 can be approved,” he was quoted as saying.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday reminded politicians to stop all forms of “politicking” that could threaten the stability of the country, emphasising that Budget 2021 will be crucial in the fight against Covid-19 and in restoring the economy.

