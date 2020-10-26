News

DAP Anthony Loke : Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Had Agreed To Officially Negotiate With PN To Pass Budget 2021

Posted on

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to reach a consensus on passing Budget 2021 despite DAP reportedly saying they are willing to start official negotiations with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

PKR vice-president Xavier Jayakumar refuted DAP’s stand saying the opposition coalition has not made any decision to officially negotiate with PN to pass Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

“We are currently still discussing with DAP. I think DAP has come out with that statement too early, without consulting their partners in PH,” he said.

DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook was quoted by Astro Awani as saying that his party is waiting for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to call for formal talks, although informal discussions with members of other parties have been held.

Loke also said PH’s presidential council had agreed that he and other DAP members should hold informal talks with other parties to discuss the possibility of giving their support to pass Budget 2021.

“If we are given the opportunity to voice our opinion and if negotiations take place, then government affairs can carry on and Budget 2021 can be approved,” he was quoted as saying.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday reminded politicians to stop all forms of “politicking” that could threaten the stability of the country, emphasising that Budget 2021 will be crucial in the fight against Covid-19 and in restoring the economy.

Source : FMT

READ ALSO  Husni Met Najib 20 times to Express Concern Over 1MDB Scandal - Najib Fixed Me With Sexual Harassment Charge
...
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − 1 =

Most Popular

147.9K
Malaysia

Malaysia: A Photographer Explains Why Chinese & Indians DON’T Deserve To Stay In Malaysia!

115.9K
9
News

Popular Thai Psychic ‘Nostradamus’ Fortune Teller Navaracha Pinitlokakorn ( Prai ) Prediction : The Next PM Is Not Anwar Ibrahim

115.3K
News

Beware : Viral Malaysian FB Post Warns About A Scam Being Run By A Pregnant Indian Lady At KLCC – New Scam Modus Operandi

111.7K
33
Malaysia

Tun M Has Almost 100 Million Pieces Of RM500 And RM1,000 Notes In Taiwan

86.6K
Entertainment

Beware : Woman Gets Drugged And Taken Advantage of In A Nightclub

78.2K
3
Entertainment

Singapore Man Had His First Sex with His Family Watching! Give Advice and Encouragement by His Side?!

75.3K
4
News

Zahid Hamidi Younger Brother Whopping RM 4.5 Billion Contract For The 1.5 Million Bangladeshi Workers

70.3K
News

Here The List of UMNO Zahid Hamidi 100 Owns Company – Director & Shareholder of More Than 100 Companies

69.2K
1
News

Former BN Cybertrooper Revealed How UMNO Construct Racial Tensions & Fake News In Sosial Media

69.0K
2
News

Say No To Clubbing & Partying : Malaysian Girl Shares How Her Nightlife & Lifestyle Caused Her to Get A Stroke & Paralysed Her 20s

To Top