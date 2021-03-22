DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

DAP National Political Education Bureau director Liew Chin Tong has claimed that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had talks with UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Chin Tong, who is also the former Deputy Minister of Defence, said this as a comment on the statement by PKR Organising Secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad regarding the invitation to Anwar to bring PKR to join the Sheraton Move.

Writing on his blog, he said Nik Nazmi’s statement was likely to remind DAP leaders to be ‘grateful’.

“Perhaps the view is intended to remind the DAP leadership to be grateful and not question Anwar’s actions in negotiating with Ahmad Zahid and Najib from UMNO.

We can agree to disagree on PKR’s initiative to form a government through negotiations with the ‘court cluster’. But it is better to do it without changing history,” Chin Tong said.

Recently, Jeli UMNO division acting head, Datuk Abdul Aziz Derashid, said Ahmad Zahid needs to be honest and explain to the party’s grassroots on the issue of cooperation with DAP-Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Abdul Aziz said this was because numerous speculations were spread on social media platforms complemented by the photos of Ahmad Zahid and Anwar who were known to many to have a close relationship in the past.

Therefore, he said, Ahmad Zahid must make an open confession at the UMNO General Assembly at the end of this month, thus dispelling all untrue allegations that there was a relationship that violated the party’s policy of ‘No DAP, No Anwar’.

Meanwhile, veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang was also reported to be shocked by Nik Nazmi’s statement that Anwar was invited to bring PKR to join the Sheraton Move.

“It’s the first time that I have heard that Anwar Ibrahim was approached to be part of the “Sheraton Move” conspiracy to topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government but the PKR president rejected the offer and the opportunity to be in the new government to remain loyal to PH.

“The version given by the PKR Organising Secretary and MP for Setiawangsa, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, in an interview with Malaysian Insight yesterday is completely news to me,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Commenting further on Nik Nazmi’s allegation, Kit Siang, who is also Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament, said he had met with Anwar many times after the political movement that led to the fall of PH.

However, he explained, Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, had never even mentioned the allegation.

“I have met Anwar several times in the week after the Sheraton Move in February 2020, as well in the following months, but Anwar had never mentioned Nazmi’s version of the Sheraton Move to me,” he said.

For the record, on March 16, Anwar did not deny the possibility of cooperation between PKR and UMNO but said it was still too early to decide.

However, a day later five opposition leaders issued a joint statement rejecting cooperation with parties referred to as ‘kleptocrats’.

The joint statement was issued by the Deputy President of Amanah, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub; Warisan Youth Chief, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman; Chin Tong; MUDA co-founder, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Baru Bian from PSB.

Source : Astro Awani