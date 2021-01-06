DAP Lim Guan Eng Support Najib In Attacking Annuar Musa – Admit Greetings & Meeting Zahid-Najib

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today slammed Umno’s Annuar Musa for making up stories over Umno-DAP cooperation when there was no such thing in the first place.

Lim said such political cooperation talk must involve the DAP’s secretary-general, which had never taken place. He went on to label Annuar as “dishonest” for dragging DAP into his own fight for political survival in Umno.

Annuar, who was recently removed as BN secretary-general, had said Umno’s big guns had attended “several meetings” in preparing to work with the DAP.

Lim, however, said that there had been nothing more than an exchange of greetings out of courtesy with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak when their paths crossed in Parliament.

Describing Annuar’s comments as that of a “desperado”, Lim said political cooperation between Umno and DAP was highly unlikely, due to incompatible ideologies.

“Annuar’s pursuit of his racist and extremist philosophy for his political survival is an anathema to the DAP because it is exclusive and un-Malaysian,” he told FMT.

Lim said in reality, he has spoken to Annuar more than Zahid and Najib combined, so as to get him to meet Pakatan Harapan MPs from Kuala Lumpur to talk about issues relating to the KL City Hall (DBKL).

However, Lim said, Annuar failed to honour his commitment to meet the said MPs, which only goes to show that he was unreliable.

“He has never met those MPs. Annuar has no credibility.

“Don’t drag us into this, don’t use us as a pretext to save your own political skin. This is wrong and dishonest,” he reiterated.

FMT has reached out to Annuar for comment.

Najib Razak has refuted a claim by former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa that Umno is preparing to work with DAP to form a new government.

In a Facebook post today, the former prime minister slammed Annuar and maintained that Umno would not work with DAP since the majority of the party’s grassroots leaders also rejected working with the Pakatan Harapan component party.

“Even if you’re upset because you got sacked or if you disagree with the voice of the grassroots whereby nearly all Umno division leaders rejected PPBM, there’s no need to hold a press conference for such accusations that only make things more confusing.

“Umno is a party that prioritises the voice of the grassroots. Why would Umno then work with DAP if the majority of grassroots and division leaders are against DAP?” Najib asked.

At a press conference earlier, Annuar said he had received news confirming that Umno members had met up with DAP leaders to discuss working together to form a new government.

Source : FMT

