News

DAP Lim Guan Eng Support Najib In Attacking Annuar Musa – Admit Greetings & Meeting Zahid-Najib

Posted on

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today slammed Umno’s Annuar Musa for making up stories over Umno-DAP cooperation when there was no such thing in the first place.

Lim said such political cooperation talk must involve the DAP’s secretary-general, which had never taken place. He went on to label Annuar as “dishonest” for dragging DAP into his own fight for political survival in Umno.

Annuar, who was recently removed as BN secretary-general, had said Umno’s big guns had attended “several meetings” in preparing to work with the DAP.

Lim, however, said that there had been nothing more than an exchange of greetings out of courtesy with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak when their paths crossed in Parliament.

Describing Annuar’s comments as that of a “desperado”, Lim said political cooperation between Umno and DAP was highly unlikely, due to incompatible ideologies.

“Annuar’s pursuit of his racist and extremist philosophy for his political survival is an anathema to the DAP because it is exclusive and un-Malaysian,” he told FMT.

Lim said in reality, he has spoken to Annuar more than Zahid and Najib combined, so as to get him to meet Pakatan Harapan MPs from Kuala Lumpur to talk about issues relating to the KL City Hall (DBKL).

However, Lim said, Annuar failed to honour his commitment to meet the said MPs, which only goes to show that he was unreliable.

“He has never met those MPs. Annuar has no credibility.

“Don’t drag us into this, don’t use us as a pretext to save your own political skin. This is wrong and dishonest,” he reiterated.

READ ALSO  Jackie Chan USD 10.5 Million Mansion Condo Seized By China Authorities As Its Links To Chinese Factional Battles Between Xi Jingping & Jiang Zemin

FMT has reached out to Annuar for comment.

Najib Razak has refuted a claim by former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa that Umno is preparing to work with DAP to form a new government.

In a Facebook post today, the former prime minister slammed Annuar and maintained that Umno would not work with DAP since the majority of the party’s grassroots leaders also rejected working with the Pakatan Harapan component party.

“Even if you’re upset because you got sacked or if you disagree with the voice of the grassroots whereby nearly all Umno division leaders rejected PPBM, there’s no need to hold a press conference for such accusations that only make things more confusing.

“Umno is a party that prioritises the voice of the grassroots. Why would Umno then work with DAP if the majority of grassroots and division leaders are against DAP?” Najib asked.

At a press conference earlier, Annuar said he had received news confirming that Umno members had met up with DAP leaders to discuss working together to form a new government.

Source : FMT

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − 17 =

Most Popular

23.1K
1
News

Malaysian Muslims Have Been Eating Fake Halal Meat For 40 Years : Officers Received Money & Women For Sex As Bribes For Halal Certification

16.9K
News

Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

12.3K
News

90pc of Malaysians Feel Upskilling, Reskilling Needed To Secure Jobs In Post-Covid-19 Era

8.4K
News

PH Time Has Come To An End : Incompetent Anwar & DAP Had Betrayed Their Own Principles To Build An Alliance With Zahid-Najib

3.7K
News

Mukhriz : Pejuang Won’t Back Anwar For Prime Minister With Help Of Corrupt UMNO Leaders

2.6K
News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

1.8K
News

Car Boot Public Toilets Family : “We Have Proposed 5 Plots of Land To PH Federal Gov For PPRs Since 2017, But There Has Been No Response”

1.7K
News

The Untold Story Of Zeti’s Involvement With Jho Low : Zeti Aziz’s Family Received More Than RM 100 Millions From Jho Low

1.7K
News

Najib Tells Zeti : Speak Up On Receiving 1MDB Funds & RM 100 Million From Jho Low

1.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Must Adhere To The Principles of Not Championing Personal Agendas or Destructive Behaviour of Old

To Top