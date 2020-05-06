DAP Lim Kit Siang Will Be Fulfilling His Promise To Retire - Resigning On 18th May 2020 - The Coverage

Yes, all these issues, amongst the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulus package, need discussing — so it would be good if that discussion can start now before the one-day 18th May 2020 parliament session. We also need to know whether Lim Kit Siang will be fulfilling his sumpah keramat that he would retire if Mahathir does not appoint Anwar as PM8, which he can do at the end of the parliament session on 18th May.

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

Raja Petra Kamarudin

Since Parliament will be sitting for just one day and not two weeks, as Lim Kit Siang wishes, there are a number of matters that need to be confirmed before then — since just one day is not enough time to debate all these issues.

First would be the evidence that Najib Tun Razak and/or Umno paid PAS and/or the PAS leaders and/or Tok Guru Abdul Hadi Awang RM90 million — the evidence which Anwar Ibrahim promised Malaysia more than a year ago.

The promise to reveal that evidence has been delayed for far too long and this needs to be settled before the 18th May 2020 session of Parliament, especially since Anwar is going to be the Opposition Leader in Parliament.

More than a year ago Anwar promised to reveal the evidence that Najib paid PAS RM90 million

Since the RM90 million was allegedly paid in a single cheque, it would not involve too much work to reveal just one piece of paper. And surely by now, after more than a year, Anwar would be able to photocopy just one piece of paper.

Next is the matter of the corruption involving the Penang Undersea Tunnel. After confirming that corruption did exist, the MACC under PKR leader Latifah Koya suddenly announced they are not going to take any action against Lim Guan Eng and a number of other Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders.

The government needs to tell us why the Penang Undersea Tunnel corruption case was KIV or NFA and whether now that PKR leader Latifah Koya is no longer the MACC chief the government will be reopening that file.

Why did the MACC drop the Penang undersea tunnel corruption case involving Lim Guan Eng?

And this also goes for Guan Eng’s corruption case involving his bungalow with no swimming pool, which has also been marked NFA.

Another important matter is the two million mainland Chinese who in January 2020 Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said are in Malaysia (and who we know thus far have not gone home to China). There is also the matter of the six million foreign workers, around half of who are supposed to be illegal immigrants, which was recently revealed in the press.

Pakatan Harapan once alleged, in fact Anwar himself mentioned this, that these foreign workers are being given MyCard so that they can vote in Malaysia’s general elections. Some DAP members even caught one Bangladeshi back in 2013 by asking him to sing Negaraku even though those DAP members themselves cannot sing Negaraku or even speak Malay properly.

In fact, if you listen to the DAP Penang Chief Minister’s announcement today, his Bahasa Malaysia is not even of the level of a primary schoolchild (not that his English is any better).

Mahathir said there are two million Chinese ‘tourists’ in Malaysia who have not gone home

Today, the new issue is about Anwar inviting Parti Pribumi Bersatu or PPBM to return to Pakatan Harapan. Then there are Umno leaders who have invited PPBM people to join or return to Umno.

As Anwar said, Bersatu is now Berdua with Muhyiddin Yassin and his gang as part of the Perikatan Nasional government and Mahathir and his gang as the opposition but not part of Pakatan Harapan.

This raises the question of who is in charge of Parti Pribumi Bersatu and whether Mahathir and Muhyiddin are playing ‘tag-team’ and are sitting on both sides of the fence at the same time. No doubt this is not illegal or against the law, but it is certainly immoral because Pribumi cannot be both in the government and in the opposition at the same time. You need to decide whether you are the fox or the rabbit and you cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds, as the English would say.

Will Lim Kit Siang be resigning on 18th May 2020?

Yes, all these issues, amongst the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulus package, need discussing — so it would be good if that discussion can start now before the one-day 18th May 2020 parliament session. We also need to know whether Lim Kit Siang will be fulfilling his sumpah keramat that he would retire if Mahathir does not appoint Anwar as PM8, which he can do at the end of the parliament session on 18th May.

Source : Malaysia Today