DAP Tony Pua : Unprincipled Hunger Power Anwar Seeking Biggest Crook Najib Support To Form A New Governmet Can Go To Hell

DAP MP Tony Pua said today he would never ever support a government that relies on the backing of disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Following reports of the latter lobbying for Barisan Nasional (BN) to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, Pua described Najib as the “biggest crook in the country” who brought shame to Malaysians worldwide and burdened the country with tens of billions ringgit of debt.

“Absolutely nuts. Some who may have unprincipled hunger for power would lap up Najib’s support to form a new government. I would never sign up to such a government.

“A government who has to depend on Najib’s support can go to hell. We already see that happening for Perikatan Nasional,” the Damansara MP said in a statement tonight.

The DAP publicity secretary also said Najib has demonstrated neither remorse nor expressed any guilt despite being convicted for corruption related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

His stinging remarks come after Malaysiakini reported that Najib had lobbied BN to support Anwar during the meeting between the pact’s MP held at the Putra World Trade Centre earlier today.

An anonymous source had claimed the BN meeting was almost put on hold after the former coalition chairperson made the proposal.

Umno leaders are set to decide later tonight if the party would continue to back Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or withdraw their support, following the embattled prime minister’s failed bid to declare an emergency.

Earlier, Najib revealed no decision was made at the BN Supreme Council despite the various views expressed about the royal decree that rejected Muhyiddin’s proposition for a state of emergency to be declared.

Several weeks prior, a purported letter which claimed that a certain number of Umno MPs had allegedly rescinded their support for Muhyiddin who is leading the PN government and were purportedly backing Anwar to be prime minister went viral.

The letter had allegedly carried Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s name as the purported author of the letter, and had allegedly contained both Zahid’s and Najib’s signatures.

This comes as DAP Senator Liew Chin Tong said yesterday that Muhyiddin could secure the support of political opponents to stabilise his administration if he were willing to remove Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin from the Cabinet.

Although DAP Tony Pua did not exactly mentioned who in his Facebook posting that may have unprincipled hunger for power. It is crystal clear that the only person that Najib supported now to be the next Prime Minister will be no other than Anwar Ibrahim.

A meeting of MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN) today saw a heated debate over a proposal by its adviser Najib Razak that the coalition work with PKR’s Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

MalaysiaNow can confirm, based on information from a high-level source in Umno, that the former prime minister’s proposal triggered a round of criticism from MPs.

“There was however at least one Umno MP who stood by Najib despite the protests from those present,” the source said.

The meeting was held at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a follow-up meeting to be convened by the Umno Supreme Council tonight, where the party is expected to state its stand on whether to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The discussion by BN MPs today centred around their support for the PN government headed by Muhyiddin Yassin, a day after the Agong decided there was no need for a state of emergency as proposed by the prime minister.

Muhyiddin had made the proposal in the hope of preventing snap polls during the Covid-19 pandemic, following appeals from senior health officials to prevent a general election infection cluster.

Even stronger protests were raised after Najib called for Muhyiddin to vacate the top seat based on “moral and legal” grounds.

There have been fears that any move by a group of MPs to reject the budget bill next month could see the collapse of Muhyiddin’s government and trigger an election.

The Agong’s decision yesterday is seen by Muhyiddin’s detractors as a setback, with calls from the opposition Pakatan Harapan as well as a small faction within Umno for him to step down.

Among those in the anti-Muhyiddin faction in Umno is Najib, who together with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had expressed support for Anwar to become the prime minister.

On Oct 16, MalaysiaNow revealed that the duo had written a letter to the Agong, just before the PKR leader’s royal audience on Oct 13.

Najib’s moral argument

But Najib’s proposal at the BN meeting today that the bloc work together with Anwar to replace Muhyiddin drew strong protests.

“Among those vocal in protesting Najib’s proposal were Nazri Aziz and Noh Omar,” the same source told MalaysiaNow, referring to the Padang Rengas and Tanjong Karang MPs.

“They also questioned Najib for turning back on Umno’s principle of not working with DAP,” it added.

Najib had cited, among others, his failure to gain the rulers’ consent to declare a state of emergency.

“A senior minister then threw back the moral argument, saying Anwar too has issues following his failure to show proof of his claim to having majority support.”

Following the BN meeting today, Najib told reporters that any decision by Umno tonight would only be made en bloc.