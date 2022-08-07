News

DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke : DAP Willing To Collaborate With UMNO To Form The Next Government After PRU 15 If Anwar Cannot Gain Majority To Be PM

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says he will not rule out a collaboration with Umno as “anything is possible in politics”. However, any collaboration, if at all, would only happen after the next general election.

Loke said Malaysian politics had undergone drastic changes since the 2018 general election, particularly the absence of a single dominant party. Collaboration between different parties was now more likely.

In recent times, DAP and its Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners PKR and Amanah have cooperated with Umno and its leaders on matters such as the ousting of Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak menteri besar, and the memorandum of understanding between the opposition coalition and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I will not rule out anything because what is important is that we (all parties) must be agenda based,” he said in an interview with FMT.

“As far as DAP is concerned, we want to strengthen PH, we want to push for reforms. Good governance is our main agenda and we also want to see more integrity in our government as well as a fight against corruption.”

He said DAP was open to working with any party pursuing these same agendas.

On DAP’s stand on the prime minister candidate, Loke said the party was firmly behind Anwar though he did not rule out the need for compromise if no party had a clear majority after the next general election (GE15).

“Of course, the position right now is that Anwar as the leader of PH, is the natural choice but, I think that (the PM candidate) depends very much on the outcome of the next election. If PH can win with a clear-cut majority then naturally he (Anwar) will be the PM,” he said.

Last month, Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang closed the door on discussions with PH and Perikatan Nasional, citing the inability to work with their respective leaders, Anwar and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

