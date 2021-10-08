Datuk Ewe Swee Kheng Mysteriously Fell To His Death With Multiple Injuries – Offered Himself To Testify Against DAP Lim Guan Eng For Asking 10% Share Of The RM 6.3 Billion Project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Circled in yellow; The Tokong.

Circled in red: The late owner of public listed company who mysteriously fell to his death from the 17th floor just a month before he was due to testify as one of the main witness against The Tokong in the Penang Tunnel mega corruption trial where The Tokong was accused of asking for 10% share of the projects.

As you can see from the news reports, the projects can easily add up to more than RM40 billion value:

Penang tunnel construction RM6.3b,

1st phase of Penang Wellness of dreams RM15b,

2nd phase RM20b

30 years toll concession collections for Penang Tunnel

Contrary to rumours, the autopsy confirmed that no alcohol or drugs were found in the body of the late developer.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission source told The Vibes that Ewe had offered to be a prosecution witness to help the anti-graft body and clear the controversies surrounding him.

“He was not the main witness. He was the 15th out of 120 prosecution witnesses.

“He offered himself from the beginning, because he refused to be associated with the controversial case”

The source said the last time he met Ewe was last month in Penang, to complete a witness statement.

“He looked happy at the time and expressed his eagerness to testify in court. I was a little upset when I heard the news of his death this morning”

Penang police have ruled out any foul play in the death of a prominent property developer, who fell from the balcony of his unit on the 16th floor of a luxury condominium in Jalan Kelawei early yesterday.

Deputy state police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said this was consistent with the post-mortem report which revealed that the 53-year-old had died as a result of “multiple injuries due to a fall from height”

He said the post-mortem report also revealed that there were no traces of alcohol and drugs in the man’s system

“As such, police have classified the case as sudden death report (SDR). Nevertheless, we are still investigating further.

He also said that the man had no history of depression or mental illness

Fisol said at the time of the incident, the man’s wife and children were sleeping and did not witness the incident until they were alerted about it at 5.20am. His body was found in the luxury condominium’s swimming pool.

Guan Eng pleads not guilty to asking for 10% cut from tunnel project

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to soliciting a bribe over the undersea tunnel project.

Lim was slapped with a charge under Section 16(a)(A) of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act of using his position as then Penang chief minister to ask Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (Zenith) senior director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli for a 10% cut of the profits which would be made from the roads and tunnel project

Zenith has been awarded the contract to carry out the undersea tunnel project linking the island with the mainland and its accompanying three roads.

Lim is alleged to have committed the offence at The Gardens Hotel here in March 2011.

If found guilty, he will face a maximum 20 years in jail and fined up to five times the alleged gratification solicited.

Sessions judge Azura Alwi granted Lim bail of RM1 million in two sureties. He was also instructed to surrender his passport to the court pending the disposal of his trial.

Azura set Sept 9 as the next mention date.

“I believe all of you are professional and know your limit on what to say,” she added, when deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin asked the court to give an order against making sub judice comments.

The judge said if there are allegations or complaints about sub judice remarks, she will deal with them accordingly.

Can you imagine what will happen if the developer who succumbed to his death after falling from 17th floor of his condo was somehow connected to corruption trial involving an UMNO/BN leader?

Hell would break loose.

By now, all the so called fake NGOs and the disgraceful media would have gone crazy.

Malaysiankini would have done special report, Bersih would have made various comments, C4’s Cynthia Gabriel would have made press statements condemning how authorities conducted investigations, Mariam Mokhtar would be writing rubbish, Ambiga, Maria Chin and those who claims to champion human rights, corruption, abuse of power or whatsoever crap they called it would have made a big fuss about this death.

If you were to talk to all these people, they would insist that they stand for justice, fairness and democracy but they will never admit on being hypocrite.

These people practice two sets of justice, one for DAP/PH and one for Umno/BN.

This is the Malaysia that we are living in for now.

No ‘justice for Datuk Ewe’ campaign just like how DAP did for Teoh Beng Hock?

No candle light vigil?

How come?

All the justice seekers in DAP are dead due to Covid? – Muralitharan Ramachandran

What now, Najib asks Kit Siang about death of witness in Guan Eng’s case

Datuk Seri Najib Razak took a swipe at DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang following the sudden death of a Penang property developer who was scheduled to testify against Lim Guan Eng.

Najib said that prior to the 2018 general election, Kit Siang had written and given hundreds of statements and speeches linking the former prime minister to the deaths of Mongolian Altantunya Shaariibuu, Teoh Beng Hock, banker Hussain Ahmad Najadi, and deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais.

“Do I now need to link his son (Guan Eng) to the sudden death of a key witness in his corruption case and ask him to explain in writing or give hundreds of statements, talks, and speeches?” said Najib in a Facebook post today.

“Although police and the court have many times proven that I was not involved at the time, there were those who believed that I tried to cover up those cases as prime minister.

“Because of him (Kit Siang) and the efforts of his propaganda machinery over the years, many have been deceived and I have been slandered over 10 years as a murderer.”

Najib added that he lodged a police report after the election, seeing that Kit Siang “seemed to have information” that he was a murderer.

“After I posted about the report, Kit Siang said he never accused me of being a murderer but just wanted to ask if I was involved (in those cases).”

The recent death of Datuk Ewe Swee Kheng has courted speculation after a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission source confirmed that Ewe offered to be a prosecution witness.

