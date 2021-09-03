News

Deadline To Renew Road Tax & Driving Licences In Malaysia Extended To Dec 31

Posted on

The transport ministry has extended the deadline for those with expired road tax stickers and driving licences to renew their documents.

They may now do so before Dec 31 instead of the original Sept 30 deadline.

Transport minister Wee Ka Siong said no action will be taken against those with expired documents for the rest of the year.

“The ministry has taken public feedback into account and is aware of the difficulties they face in accessing government services during the pandemic,” he said at a press conference today.

He said those with expired driver’s licences need to make sure their vehicles are insured and display the insurance certificate during an inspection.

Wee also said drivers no longer need to make appointments for transactions with JPJ with walk-ins resuming today.

“Those who wish to deal over the JPJ counter must be fully vaccinated and show their vaccination e-certificate,” he said, adding that they should continue with online transactions as far as possible to reduce congestion.

He said the number of people going to JPJ is expected to increase and reminded them to adhere to the SOPs.

“During the MCO, 365 JPJ officers had been tested positive for Covid-19 and two died. They were frontline officers who not only sacrificed their time but took risks, so we have to take care of ourselves and others,” he said.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

9.2K
3,915
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
2.2K
2,018
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
1.8K
582
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
811
8
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
652
7
News

Breaking News : Ismail Sabri Made DPM & Hishammuddin Senior Minister -Appointments Had Been Presented To YDPA & Effective Immediately
550
8
News

Muhyiddin Will Hand Over To Azmin Ali To Lead PPBM : Ismail Sabri The Next PM & Azmin DPM With Zahid-Najib Approved Ismail Leadership – 110 MPs Support
522
5
News

6 Reasons Why Noor Hisham Should Resign As Malaysia Health DG : Over 15,000 Doctors Plan To Strike Nationwide
521
News

Breaking News : 2 UMNO Ministers & 5 MPs Agree To Quit Perikatan Nasional Govt
382
6
News

Beware : RM 5000 Fine For 4km Trip For Breaching MCO Rules – Only One Person Is Allowed In Private Vehicles
382
6
News

Muhyiddin Runs Out Of Time : Civil War Within Azmin-Hamzah And Traitors In UMNO As Rats Flee The Perikatan Nasional Sinking Ship
To Top