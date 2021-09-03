Deadline To Renew Road Tax & Driving Licences In Malaysia Extended To Dec 31

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The transport ministry has extended the deadline for those with expired road tax stickers and driving licences to renew their documents.

They may now do so before Dec 31 instead of the original Sept 30 deadline.

Transport minister Wee Ka Siong said no action will be taken against those with expired documents for the rest of the year.

“The ministry has taken public feedback into account and is aware of the difficulties they face in accessing government services during the pandemic,” he said at a press conference today.

He said those with expired driver’s licences need to make sure their vehicles are insured and display the insurance certificate during an inspection.

Wee also said drivers no longer need to make appointments for transactions with JPJ with walk-ins resuming today.

“Those who wish to deal over the JPJ counter must be fully vaccinated and show their vaccination e-certificate,” he said, adding that they should continue with online transactions as far as possible to reduce congestion.

He said the number of people going to JPJ is expected to increase and reminded them to adhere to the SOPs.

“During the MCO, 365 JPJ officers had been tested positive for Covid-19 and two died. They were frontline officers who not only sacrificed their time but took risks, so we have to take care of ourselves and others,” he said.

Source : FMT