Dewan Rakyat Speaker : Najib Razak Stands To Lose His Pekan MP Status – Disqualified As An MP According To Article 48 Of The Federal Constitution

Former prime minister Najib Razak stands to lose his MP status tomorrow, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun.

“Tomorrow. Tomorrow,” Azhar told reporters when asked when Najib’s status as an MP will end.

Azhar, who earlier attended an event in Parliament, said he will release a statement later today.

Previously, Azhar said Najib would automatically be disqualified as the Pekan MP after 14 days if no other court procedures are initiated or a royal pardon is not applied for within that period.

Najib was committed to prison 13 days ago when the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence of 12 years’ jail and RM210 milllion fine in the SRC International case.

Najib has been the Pekan MP for five terms since 1976.

Under Article 48 of the Federal Constitution, a person can be disqualified as an MP if they are convicted for an offence and sentenced to more than one year in jail and fined more than RM2,000.

Source : MSN