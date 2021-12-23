Disband NADMA And Sack The Highly-Paid PPBM Minister : Why Waste Taxpayer Money To Pay Head Of NADMA Abdul Latiff RM 89000 Salary Every Month?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Friend Of Selangor , PPBM Leader Datuk Abdul Latiff is being paid RM 89000 every month.

“People from Mindef were “screaming” at Nadma personnel. Only yesterday did the agency call for a meeting to coordinate..

“It was as if there was no sense of seriousness to the gravity of the situation.. The armed forces & Mindef decided to just bulldoze”

“It came to a point, where we (the defence ministry) decided, to hell with Nadma,” the source said. “Flood waters were already rising, we were not going to wait any longer”

As I watch video clip after video clip posted by ordinary members of the public, I’m beginning to understand their anger over the ineptitude of the government and its bunch of civil servants.

As I watch photograph after photograph of the devastating floods that struck several states, especially Selangor, I am beginning to share their frustration over the clueless, uncoordinated actions of the government.

As I listen to some of the excuses given by the authorities, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Take the statement of National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Aminuddin Hassim, for instance. On Dec 21, he said state governments were responsible for managing disasters. He also said federal agencies would only intervene when a situation became “severe”, or when there was confusion and the “necessary agencies” did not respond appropriately.

If state governments are solely responsible for disaster management, why have an agency called Nadma in the first place? Why waste taxpayer money on the salaries of Nadma staff and the purchase of assets for the agency?

If federal agencies will only intervene when a situation becomes severe, what is Nadma’s definition of “severe”? Was the situation in, say, Taman Sri Muda not “severe” enough?

If federal agencies will only intervene when there is confusion and the “necessary agencies” do not respond appropriately, why was there no action despite the confusion, delay and inadequate response from government agencies?

Yesterday, we had Selangor National Security Council (MKN) chairman Noh Omar explaining why it is wrong to blame him for the failure to properly tackle the flood situation in the state.

He revealed that there were two committees under the MKN and that the one chaired by him handles security while another chaired by the state secretary handles disaster management. We were also told that from yesterday, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari would chair this second committee.

This is the problem with playing politics. Why do you need two different heads for this? Does Selangor have two heads for two committees because the state government is under the opposition? Noh, as we know, is an Umno leader, and part of the ruling government, and he was appointed to the post last November. Until then Amirudin was heading it.

Amirudin had said yesterday that he could not call the security forces to help because he was not the state MKN head.

The public is not interested in this type of childish political rivalry. The public is also not interested in political games or government leaders – whether state or federal – pointing fingers.

The public just wants leaders and civil servants to do their work properly. The public just wants to see coordinated work and efficiency when a disaster, such as flooding, strikes.

Although special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad dismissed talk of bad blood between government agencies involved in flood relief, the way government agencies acted on the ground seems to say otherwise. The army, for instance, was reported to have moved in on its own after waiting for instructions which never came.

Even if there was no bad blood between the various agencies and departments, there definitely was a horrible lack of coordination.

The fact is, from all accounts by victims, ordinary citizens proved better and faster than government personnel paid to handle disasters and rescue victims.

In none of the video clips I’ve watched, and I’ve seen quite a few, has anyone praised the government or government departments. However, all of them have high praise for ordinary members of the public who answered the cry for help.

These volunteers did not wait for instructions; they acted spontaneously. And I’m glad to hear that the volunteers did not care about race, religion or skin colour: they rescued fellow human beings.

Many of them were young men, including a few who, to some, might look like “gangster types” or “suspicious characters”. It is these people – people with feet on the ground, people who cared – who actually saved lives and helped hundreds reach safety. Not those who always look smart in their clothes or move in nice cars or give beautiful speeches.

Even foreign workers, who are sometimes discriminated against, waded through floodwaters to help rescue those trapped in buildings.

Well done to all the nameless people who got their feet and bodies wet so that someone could be saved from harm. Kudos also to those few politicians who, instead of issuing statements, actually went down to the ground to help.

Once again, it was people taking care of people, just as happened during the lockdowns that followed the Covid-19 pandemic. Then too, the government appeared lost.

Most Malaysians feel the government failed to effectively handle the Covid-19 pandemic. If it had, the number of deaths, if not cases, would be so much lower.

According to Statista Research Service figures, as at Dec 13, there were 966.4 deaths per million people in Malaysia which has a population of 32 million. Indonesia, with a population of 270 million, only had 531.8 deaths per million, while India, with a population of 1.36 billion, had 348 deaths per million.

And there’s the question of why investors are leaving the country and why Indonesia, Vietnam and other neighbours of ours are able to attract huge investments and big players but not Malaysia.

Now, the government has fallen flat on its face again – this time on muddy water.

People are asking, quite correctly, why government agencies failed to alert them to the heavy rains although the Meteorological Department constantly monitors weather conditions.

People are asking, quite correctly, why government agencies took so long to respond; in many cases victims remained trapped for more than 24 hours and had to spend the night without food on the upper floor of their houses.

People are asking, quite correctly, what happened to the billions of ringgit spent on flood alleviation projects over the years and on buying disaster relief equipment and on training people to handle such disasters.

The truth is, government agencies have failed big time. The truth is, our civil servants have become too comfortable, doing only as much as is needed or less and collecting their salaries.

I don’t want to talk about the effectiveness of the government. I’m tempted to say though, that since we already have so many advisers to the government, perhaps we should add another to the pool: Adviser cum Envoy for Monitoring Weather Conditions, Alerting the Public, Flood Relief, Clearing Mud, Catching Snakes and Coordinating Federal-State Actions Towards Saving Lives.

I’m sure we’ll be able to find someone from the ruling coalition who needs a job that pays about RM50,000 or so a month.

The public is convinced that the current and previous governments have failed, and failed miserably, not only in dealing with the floods, but also in handling Covid-19 and economic recovery.

But we can’t lay the blame solely on the government. Although the government is supposed to provide leadership, it is the salaried government servant who carries out such work as weather and river monitoring and flood relief work.

These guys failed big time. They should be ashamed.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) has urged Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad to resign from his post.

Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin said the call was made due to the ministry’s agency, National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) failure to coordinate rescue missions during flash floods.

“We refer to several news reports stating the Armed Forces were deployed late to the flood disaster areas around the Klang Valley due to Nadma’s failure to coordinate.

“Some even reported that Nadma was somewhat reluctant to involve the Armed Forces for unknown reasons. Even Muda volunteers witnessed a lack of coordination by Nadma during the crisis in the following days.

“We urge the Abdul Latiff to be responsible for this failure and resign from his post immediately,” he said in a statement.

Zaidel added that the government should not waste the taxpayers’ money to bear the cost of tens of thousands of ringgit to cover a non-functioning minister as well as his officers.

Umno’s Nazri Aziz has labelled a Bersatu leader an “idiot” for criticising the prime minister’s handling of the devastating floods that struck parts of the country over the weekend.

The former tourism minister said Wan Saiful Wan Jan was unfamiliar with the workings of the Prime Minister’s Department in disaster management, which was normally delegated to a deputy prime minister.

Since Ismail Sabri Yaakob has no deputy, the responsibility fell on Abdul Latiff Ahmad, the special functions minister in the department, Nazri said.

Nazri told FMT that Latiff, who heads the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), is from Bersatu.

“If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t say anything. Don’t make a fool of yourself. You only want to attack the prime minister,” he said.

Earlier today, Wan Saiful called on Ismail to take on a more proactive role in leading the coordination of aid operations to flood victims.

“This was a huge disaster and he must shoulder the responsibility in helping the people,” he said in a Facebook post.

The government has recently come under fire with former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz and the National Patriots Association criticising the slow response and its inability to properly address the needs of people affected by the floods.

Patriot’s president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji also took Latiff and Nadma to task for their failure in addressing the major floods.

“If Nadma is claiming it was not set up to manage the flood situation, then disband Nadma and sack the highly-paid minister.

“This is not the time to shift responsibility to others,” Arshad told FMT yesterday.

Latiff had previously been quoted as saying that Nadma was not directly involved in dealing with natural disasters such as floods at the state level, and was largely responsible for providing compensation after being provided information by relevant state authorities.

