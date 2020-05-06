Double Standards : Single Mother Who Was Jailed For Defying MCO Questions Zahid Hamidi Daughter Breaching MCO - "Am I A Second Class Citizen?" - The Coverage

A single mother is questioning why her punishment for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) was harsher than that of Datuk Nurul Hidayah’s RM800 fine for the same offence

According to The Star, Lisa Christina was sentenced to 30 days of jail after she pleaded guilty to violating the MCO, but was substituted with a RM1,000 fine after an appeal.

She took to Facebook after already spending eight days behind bars to ask why were there double standards when it came to the punishments for MCO.

Lisa called attention to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter’s sentence that was less harrowing than hers.

“During the eight days in jail, I felt so shattered because I was unable to see my son and felt so embarrassed. I even had to borrow from my mother RM1,000 to settle the penalty,” she wrote yesterday evening, 5 May.

“Today, I read that Zahid’s daughter was just given a RM800 fine for an even bigger offence and no jail term given.”

“Am I a second class citizen to this nation? Why this double standards? I need explanation (sic) for this.”

Lisa – whose husband passed away in 2016, leaving her and their currently six-year-old son behind – was caught violating the MCO in Subang Jaya on 12 April

Free Malaysia Today reported that the 30-year-old left her apartment to buy a packet drink at a shop nearby but was arrested by police when she had stopped to chat with three Indonesians before returning home.

She was imposed the sentence of 30 days’ jail in the Petaling Jaya court on 21 April.

Her lawyer, Rajpal Singh, had said that the jail term was an excessive punishment for a first-time offender, and added that Lisa was not a hardcore criminal.

She spent eight days in Kajang prison before they successfully appealed for a revision of the jail term to a fine of RM1,000 on 29 April.

The three Indonesians who were caught together with Christina were also charged and sentenced to 30 days in jail each. They did not file for revisions.

Meanwhile, Nurul and her husband, Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, were charged fines of RM800 each after pleading guilty for disobeying the MCO yesterday, 5 May

The breach came to light after Nurul posted pictures on Instagram of themselves meeting Deputy Environment Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad after an initial appointment with Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri on 20 April.

Lisa’s post has since been taken down this morning, 6 May, but not before it went viral on social media: