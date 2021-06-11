News

Dr Noor Hisham : Once We Revoke The Emergency Ordinance We Will Have To Conduct 3 By-Elections & The Sarawak State Election As We Do Not Have Power To Stop The Election Under The Constitution

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that should the Emergency be lifted, there would be nothing stopping the previously postponed by-elections and state election from happening.

Dr Noor Hisham also asserted that only Yang di-Pertuan Agong now has the discretion whether the Emergency, which was scheduled to end in August, would continue.

“It’s up to the King to decide,” he told Malay Mail.

“Once we revoke the Emergency Ordinance we will have to conduct three by-elections and the Sarawak state election as we do not have power to stop the election under the constitution.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah has been meeting with political leaders this week to discuss Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19 as well as the political and economical impact to the country.

On Wednesday, the Agong met with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as part of a weekly pre-cabinet meeting before then holding audiences with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

On Thursday, the King granted audience with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, and Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be granted an audience today.

Several media reports indicated that it is understood that the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the ending of the Emergency are among the issues expected to be discussed at the meetings.

READ ALSO  Anwar Weak , Confused & Indecisive Leadership Should Hand Over To Shafie To Be The Opposition & PH Chief

This comes as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that he has suggested the formation of a National Operations Council during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier yesterday.

The 95-year-old explained that forming the council, better known by its Malay abbreviation Mageran, could potentially steer the country towards the right direction and help solve the health, economic, and social issues currently plaguing the country.

However, he related that the Agong said the suggestion must come from the government instead, which has indicated its disagreement towards the idea.

