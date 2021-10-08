Edisi Siasat Claimed That Fugitive Nicky Liow Had Paid RM2 Million To MCA Michael Chong To Resolve His Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MCA public services and complaints department chief Michael Chong has denied allegations that he received RM2 million from Nicky Liow.

This comes after a tweet by “Edisi Siasat”, which claimed that Liow had paid RM2 million to Chong through his (Chong’s) lawyer to resolve his case for assaulting two Rela personnel.

“Edisi Siasat has clear evidence of bribery payments to Michael Chong,” it said in the tweet yesterday.

Datuk Seri Michael Chong has rubbished allegations that he had received RM2mil to settle an assault case involving fugitive businessman Nicky Liow.

An online blog had claimed on Twiter that Chong had received the sum through his lawyer to settle a case where Liow was accused of assaulting Rela personnel in 2017.

“This is not true. It is is a blatant lie.

“Whoever is behind this blog is seeking to harm my reputation,” the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head told a press conference at Wisma MCA on Friday (Oct 8).

Chong said he would not hesitate to take legal actions against the blog owner if the latter can be identified.

“I challenge the blog owner or writer to come forward.

“The individual or individuals behind this blog are nothing but cowards for making such baseless allegations,” he added.

Chong said, the blog owner, who also claimed to have proof of the RM2mil payment, should not be afraid to come forward.

“As for me, I have nothing to hide. I know that I did not do the things that the blog alleged,” he said.

Recalling the assault case, Chong said three lawyers held a watching brief on behalf of Rela during Liow’s trial.

“The lawyers were Datuk Michael Wong, P.Y. Leong and James Ee.

“These lawyers would not have any jurisdiction to determine the course of the case,” he added.

Chong also urged Liow to come back and face the law.

“Personally, I believe he should come back home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong’s lawyer Datuk Theng Book hoped the authorities would look into taking action against the blog.

“The blog has defamed other public figures as well.

“We hope the public will not believe such unverified news. We believe this blog owner or writer has a personal agenda,” he said.

At a press conference today, Chong said he was surprised by the allegations, adding that they were damaging to his reputation.

“I ask and welcome Edisi Siasat to come forward and present this evidence. I would like to know which lawyer had taken the money and whether it is true that I took the money.

“I’m not sure who wrote it (the tweet) but these people are cowards for writing it behind their computer screens. We are ready to sue them for false allegations,” he said.

James Ee, a lawyer with Chong’s department, said he was one of the three lawyers who attended the watching brief for the Rela personnel and that he had not received any bribes from Liow.

“In the tweet, it says the money was paid through one of the lawyers and this indirectly implicates me. I’m here to very boldly say I did not receive a single sen,” he said.

Chong also believed that the other two lawyers did not receive a bribe.

He told Liow to return to Malaysia and face his charges.

He said the last time he saw Liow was in 2020 and was told that he was remorseful over the Rela incident.

“Liow apologised and told me he had learned his lesson and asked for forgiveness. There is no personal interest between us,” he said.

Liow, 33, first gained notoriety in 2017 when he was arrested for assaulting two Rela personnel. He was acquitted and discharged two years later after the victims agreed to a settlement.

On April 9, he and his brother were charged in absentia at the Petaling Jaya sessions court for alleged involvement in an organised crime group.

Recent reports said investigations showed that Liow was last seen at Setiawalk, Puchong, on March 20 and was on the run with several bags of cash.

Police have obtained an Interpol Red Notice to locate and arrest him and his Chinese assistant, Niu Zhi, 31.

Source : FMT

Source : The Star

Source : Twitter