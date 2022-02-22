News

Edisi Siasat Twitter Account Suspended For Posting A Drug-Related Case Against Billionaire Tycoon Vincent Tan Son

“Whistleblower” Edisi Siasat’s Twitter account was suspended last night, a day after its claims that a drug-related case against tycoon Vincent Tan’s son was classified as NFA (no further action) by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

In several posts broadcast in its Telegram channel, Edisi Siasat claimed that the suspension of its account, Edisi Khas, was linked to its claims involving Tan’s son.

It said this was the second time that its account had been suspended and asked its followers if it should set up another profile on Twitter or on another social media platform.

Thomas had earlier slammed allegations that he acted in a corrupt manner in handling the case of Tan’s son, who was arrested for alleged drug offences, when he was in office.

He said lawyers of the accused submitted written representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to reconsider the decision to charge, adding that this was normal in criminal matters.

“Having studied the representations and the investigation papers, reviewing the relevant provisions and discussion with the case officers, I recall reducing the charges,” he said in a statement.

Edisi Siasat had on Friday claimed that the case was classified as NFA though Tan’s son was arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for being allegedly involved in a “very large quantity of drugs”.

Edisi Siasat had made several claims against other figures previously, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki and senior police officers to politicians.

Source : FMT

