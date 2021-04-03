Elizabeth Tan Already Pregnant With Her First Child?Word on the street has it that Elizabeth Tan is currently expecting her first child with hubby Siew Jim. But is it true?

The rumour started after the singer shared a photo of her with seasoned actress, Angeline Tan, on her Instagram earlier on Thursday (1st April). In this case, a few eagle-eyed fans out there were focused on the “bump” on her tummy.

Following that, many netizens started assuming that the “Police Entry” hit-maker is currently carrying a bun in the oven! One IG user known as @amf_5454 pointed out, “I think I saw something…expecting soon.” Another commentator replied by writing, “Wow, is there any good news to share?” further piquing everyone’s curiosity.

Not long after the speculations came to light, Lizzy quickly took to her Instagram Story to clear the air on the matter. The 27-year-old clarified, “Guys, I’m not pregnant,” along with a series of ROFL emojis. She also uploaded a screenshot of the replies left by her followers who commented about her rumoured pregnancy.

Source : Hype

Singer Elizabeth Tan Apologises For Keeping Her Marriage Private

Malaysian singer Elizabeth Tan (谭素美) swore to get married before she turned 30. Elizabeth, or Lizzy as she likes to go by, fulfilled her vow on 20th March.

Photos and videos of her wedding went viral on Sunday (21st March) stunning and shocking fans. While many were in denial, that changed when the star herself confirmed the rumours

The star married 30-year-old businessman Siew Jim in a church in Gombak. It was a quiet affair, with only 10 of her family and close friends in attendance. According to Lizzy, this was done to obey the standard operating procedures (SOPs). “I did plan on informing everyone when I was ready,” she stated. “I made a decision to not announce the wedding because I felt it was a small issue.” The 28-year-old considers marriage to be a personal matter.

Earlier this year, Lizzy released photos and videos of her in what appears to be a wedding dress; only for fans to discover it was for her latest single and music video, “Beku”. As such, their initial denial was understandable but upon discovering the new photos were from her father, many changed their minds.

In response to the matter, Lizzy wrote on her Twitter, “I know many boys out there are heartbroken and love sick, but you will find your true love someday too.” She also quoted a line from her song, “It wasn’t my choice to hurt you“.

Her fans however, have stood solidly behind her decision and have sent their congratulations via social media. Many expressed their joy and wished her and her husband well.

We hope the newly weds enjoy their journey together and look forward to hearing more songs from Lizzy! As she said, she will still be the same Lizzy even after her marriage.