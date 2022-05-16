Elon Musk Will Be Visiting Indonesia In November 2022 – Explore Investment Opportunities To Develop Tesla & SpaceX Rocket Launch Site In Indonesia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is considering a visit to Indonesia to explore investment opportunities in the resource-rich South-East Asia country.

The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX met with Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo at the rocket manufacturer’s site in Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday, during which Widodo extended an invite.

“Hopefully in November, thank you for the invitation,” Musk said, according to a statement released by Widodo’s office.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Tesla representatives were in Indonesia last week to discuss a possible battery-related investment. Elon Musk seemed to confirm Tesla’s interest in Indonesia. In a statement, Musk noted that there was room for “partnerships in many things because Indonesia has a lot of potential.”

Indonesia, home to some of the world’s largest deposits of copper, nickel and tin, touts its abundance of natural resources to lure billions of dollars of foreign investors’ money.

The government has held talks on potential partnerships with Musk’s teams over the last several years, including on the development of electric vehicles with Tesla and on the possibility of a SpaceX rocket launch site in the country, but no agreements have been reached.

Musk is currently in a $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter Inc., though that transaction has become clouded in uncertainty as he said on Friday his offer was “temporarily on hold” and then maintained he is “still committed” to the deal. – Bloomberg