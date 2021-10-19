News

Entrepreneurs & Traders Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccination Will Have Problems Conducting Business In Malaysia

Posted on

Entrepreneurs and traders who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will face difficulty carrying out their business activities, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said this was because the vaccination status was one of the important criteria in enabling individuals to enter any premises.

“If they are not fully vaccinated, they will not be able to enter any of these places and this will disrupt their economic activities,” he told the media after observing the vaccination process for teenagers at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Kuala Selangor vaccination centre today.

However, so far, there is no requirement making it compulsory for entrepreneurs under the ministry to be vaccinated.

“I will discuss (regarding making vaccination compulsory). So far, we have not set any conditions but we will see how serious this matter is,” he said. — Bernama

1 Comment

    Reply

