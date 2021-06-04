News

Eurocham Warns Businesses Won’t Survive Total Lockdown – Devastating & Lasting Impact On The Malaysian Economy And Its Capacity To Attract FDI

Posted on

The EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham) Malaysia today warned the Malaysian government against a full lockdown, citing many businesses in the midst of recovering from last year’s movement control order (MCO) may not be able to survive another one.

Although supporting the decision, Eurocham said it was not necessary to activate a full lockdown for any state or the entire country as it may hinder Malaysia’s economic recovery and affect social sustainability.

“Businesses are still restructuring and recuperating from the impact of the first lockdown last year, and facing many challenges due to the protracted pandemic including substantial revenue and financial losses, logistics challenges and supply chain interruptions just to name a few,” said its chairman Oliver Roche in a statement this evening.

He added that many businesses including the European business community here in Malaysia have abided by the standard operating procedures set by the government as well as adopted stricter measures to ensure health and safety of employees despite the losses that they have faced.

He also pointed out that recent data by the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) has found that the numbers reduced from over 200 clusters totaling 28,524 cases within the manufacturing sector in early January to only 31 clusters in May 2021 at 1,598 cases, with a decline of nearly 95 per cent.

“In light of this positive development, we feel that instead of a complete and unspecified lockdown, a more targeted set of SOPs focusing on stricter measures on travel and social activities would be ideal.

“This approach would reduce community infection and allow businesses to continue rebuilding themselves and stimulate the economy again,” he said.

READ ALSO  The Time Has Come For The Government To Take Stern Action Against Zahid , Najib , Ahmad Maslan & Nazri

Eurocham Malaysia also said that if the government goes ahead with a full lockdown, it should be a targeted approach to only specific red zones and focused on community infection.

“This approach should be accompanied by mass testing and vaccination efforts and a comprehensive financial support programme.

“Considering the likely challenge of the government to provide further assistance, we as chambers are concerned about a potentially devastating and lasting impact on the Malaysian economy and its capacity to attract foreign direct investments,” he said.

Source : Malay Mail

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen + 8 =

Most Popular

37.9K
News

Dear Prime Minister, You Are Not Stupid, Only Inefficient

36.1K
News

Top Malaysian Politicians, Their Family Members & Associates Including Mirzan Mahathir Are Among Those Owning Secretive Offshore Companies In Singapore & The British Virgin Islands

28.0K
News

Shocking Images Showing Malaysian LRT Head-On Collision Crash As Passengers Being Flung Off Their Seats – 213 People Injured

26.4K
Malaysia

Israel : “We Can Destroy Malaysia Within One-Second” – When Malaysia Says Malaysian Army Ready To Send Troops To Aid Offended Muslims

20.1K
News

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah : We Need To Prepare For The Worst – Record high 7,289 Cases

20.0K
News

100 Malaysians Dead In 3 Days – It’s A Covid-19 War & We Never Ever Lost 100 Malaysians In 3 Days

15.1K
News

Tajuddin Rahman : There Is A Possibility Of UMNO Working Together With DAP To Create A Conducive Environment For The Country Development

14.2K
News

PKR Nurul Izzah Turns Her Back On DAP PSR Project : Urging Penang State Government To Cancel The Project To Protect The Environment & Fisherman Income

13.6K
News

How Control Of The Economy Corrupted UMNO : UMNO Leaders Own Massive Amounts Of Equity In Monopolistic Businesses Such As Banking, Insurance, Securities, Foreign Labour Import And Sand Mining Licences

13.5K
News

Tajuddin Threatens Chinese “Nak Kena Lempang” : “I Want To Warn Malaysian Chinese Not To Run & Complain When They’re Dissatistfied ”

To Top