News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

Posted on

Law minister Takiyuddin Hassan this evening denied that the government sought the emergency proclamation because it had lost the majority in Parliament, branding such claims as “fake news”.

He also said that such allegations were made only by “certain quarters”.

“It is an offence. To me it is an offence,” he said in a joint press conference with communications and multimedia minister Saifuddin Abdullah here today.

It was reported yesterday that those who create, publish or distribute fake news would now face a fine of up to RM100,000, a jail term of up to three years or both under a new emergency ordinance.

Those who pay for the creation of such fake news will face harsher punishment, with fines of up to RM500,000 or a jail term of six years, or both.

The Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 defines “fake news” as news or information that “is or are wholly or partly false relating to Covid-19 or the proclamation of emergency”.

This has drawn criticism from politicians, media groups and lawyers, who expressed concern that it would stifle people’s rights and freedoms.

Source : FMT

READ ALSO  Anwar With Zahid-Najib- DAP Support Calls For Confidence Vote Against Perikatan In Parliament
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve + three =

Most Popular

63.0K
1
Community

【2021年最恐怖前任】大马绿茶婊事件！Youtuber「Diorlynn Ong」摸黑上门阻止前任结交新欢，还控告RM500K！网友：“告输了还欠堂费钱”，“丢脸丢到家去”

19.6K
News

Breaking News : 10km Travel Limit Lifted In All States & No More 2-Person Limit For Dine-Ins And Car Passengers

15.8K
2
News

PDRM Officer Sexually Harassing A Woman At A Roadblock : “Cuba Buka Tunjuk You Tak Pakai Bra , Kalau You Tunjuk I Tak Saman You”

11.2K
News

UMNO-PPBM War : ROS To Probe UMNO Secret Unaudited Bank Account – UMNO Will Be Ban & Deregistered

10.3K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

9.7K
News

Malaysia Chinese Youtuber Being Racist & Insulting Our Judiciary Institution By Claiming She Loses The Court Case Because The Judge Is A Malay

8.3K
News

Team Mahathir & Najib Support Tengku Razaleigh To Be PM 9

7.9K
News

Khen Chua Revealed About Diorlynn Ong Shocking Behaviour Whenever She Is High On Alcohol & Caught Spent A Night With Another Men In Hotel

4.9K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

4.8K
News

Now Everybody Can Withdraw : EPF To Remove All i-Sinar Facility’s Conditions To Simplify Withdrawal Process

To Top